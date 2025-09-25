DE30: Daimler dips after weak preliminary earnings
Trump repeats EU car tariff threat DE30 paints fresh all-time high but fails to hold the gains Preliminary 2019 results from Daimler...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
A return of Wall Street yesterday quickly dispelled virus fears and pushed US stocks towards fresh highs. While investors could get used to Wall Street...
Bank of Canada expected to leave rates unchanged today Ursula von der Leyen to address World Economic Forum today Johnson & Johnson...
US indices were testing record highs yesterday but ultimately finished the session lower. Dow Jones was the top laggard as it closed 0.52% lower....
Wall Street once again ignores external fears US100 hits all-time highs ahead of the earnings OIL plunged lower before recovering It was a rollercoaster...
US futures point to lower opening as risk-off moods prevail US100 bounces off the support zone ranging around 9110 pts IBM (IBM.US)...
Platinum Platinum prices breaks above the $1000/ounce mark for the first time since January 2018 Precious metal tests limits of the trading...
Stocks in Europe drop as concerns over spread of coronavirus mount DE30 pulls back after reaching fresh two-year high Commerzbank...
Gold found itself under selling pressure at the beginning of the European session. Looking at M30 interval, one can see that the price broke below the...
Labour market reports from Poland and the United Kingdom IBM (IBM.US) and Netflix (NFLX.US) to report results after session close Trump...
The Chinese indices (CHNComp, HKComp) plummeted by 2.5% and markets in Japan and Korea slid by around 1% on news of coronavirus spread in China and also...
Risk-off moods could be spotted during the Asian trading hours as market took note of spreading coronavirus in China 4 people have died from...
Today is the US holiday and at the same time what it’s called a BlueMonday – the most depressing day of the year. It started a bit that way...
AUDUSD launched a new week slightly lower. Looking at the daily time frame, the pair is trading near the key support at 0.6850. A rebound from the area...
Investors hope for a recovery in Europe, Asia Decent US data, good start of the year China may run out of fuel Europe – will there be...
South Korea loses top innovator spot to Germany in Bloomberg ranking DE30 pulls back from the 13540 pts handle Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE)...
Platinum is one of the best performing markets on Monday morning with gains exceeding 1%. What’s more important, prices are once again in the resistance...
US stock exchanges to remain shut today for holiday BoJ, BoC and ECB to announce rate decisions this week World Economic Forum in...
Oil is the top market mover after the weekend. Brent and WTI trade over 1% higher following supply disruptions at two major producers. Unrest in...
Stocks end the week on a strong footing Mixed US data, nightmare UK sales report USD gains for the second day Friday was another day of risk-taking,...
