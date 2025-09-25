US OPEN: Alphabet joins $1 trillion market cap club
US indices poised to open higher at fresh records USD gains on solid housing market data Alphabet (GOOGL.US) joins $1 trillion market...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
More
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
More
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
US indices poised to open higher at fresh records USD gains on solid housing market data Alphabet (GOOGL.US) joins $1 trillion market...
Oil price broke above the upper limit of Overbalance structure yesterday. According to the methodology, a bigger upward correction or even trend reversal...
Cryptocurrencies enjoyed major gains recently DASH more than doubled in value Bitcoin halving could start another bull market Cryptocurrency...
Germany aims to exit coal by 2038, billions in compensations to affected parties DE30 eyes break to fresh 2-year high Bayer (BAYN.DE)...
Retail sales data for December from the United Kingdom was released at 9:30 am GMT. Headline print showed a drop of 0.6% MoM (exp. +0.6% MoM) while gauge...
Friday brings a continuation of market euphoria that spreads to the European markets as well. DE30 is flirting with all-time high and other markets are...
Key retail sales data from the UK Final CPI print for December from euro area US industrial production forecasted to drop in December 9:30...
US indices finished yesterday’s session at fresh record highs. S&P 500 added 0.84% and closed above 3300 pts for the first time in history....
US retail sales, Philly Fed beat esitmates Morgan Stanley beats estimates, raises targets Stocks beat more records A day without fresh records on...
US indices set for a green open today Russell 2000 (US2000) nears key resistance at 1700 pts Morgan Stanley (MS.US) recorded 30%...
US retail sales data for December was released at 1:30 pm GMT and it turned out to be a positive surprise. While the headline gauge came in-line with estimates...
EURUSD struggles with the key resistance area at 1.1163. One should expect elevated volatility at 1:30 PM GMT as retail sales data from the US will be...
S&P 500 kept ignoring weakening earnings forecasts throughout the year US equities look more expensive than they were in 2007 Not...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey lowered its main rate from 12% to 11.25% today. The move was expected as the Bank continues to lower borrowing...
European car sales jump 21.3% YoY in December DE30 erases morning bounce and pulls back into downward channel RWE (RWE.DE) set to...
US and China signed the PhaseOne trade deal yesterday and while there is a lot of skepticism in comments, US markets move relentlessly higher and US500...
US retail sales data expected to show increase in December ECB President Lagarde set to speak at 6:00 pm GMT Morgan Stanley (MS.US)...
China and the United States signed a ‘Phase One’ trade deal yesterday. The deal includes commitments from China to end intellectual property...
Looking at the gold chart, the price of this precious metal rebounded today from the resistance at $1557. The level is marked with the upper limit of the...
Europe in red but US hits more records Goldman disappoints with earnings US, China sign trade deal Oil declines after the inventory data Wednesday...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator