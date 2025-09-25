BREAKING: US30 at record highs as Kudlow promises tax cuts
US indices ignored a weak quarterly report from Goldman Sachs and have seen very strong open. US30 moved past 29000 points as Larry Kudlow, top economic...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
US indices set to open flat as markets await ‘Phase One’ trade deal details Goldman Sach (GS.US) earnings drop on litigation...
Summary: Gold struggles near the resistance at $1555 Bitcoin surges almost 10% this week Tesla breaks above $500 and continues to rally GOLD Gold...
German Federal Statistical Office released first estimate of 2019 GDP growth DE30 continues to trade below trendline Carmakers and...
Cryptocurrencies are enjoying a stellar start to the year with Bitcoin and other digital assets rising significantly. However, DASH can be considered a...
The UK CPI inflation data for December was released at 9:30 am GMT. The reading showed price growth slowing from 1.5% YoY to 1.3% YoY while markets expected...
China and the United States to sign trade deal at 4:30 pm GMT German 2019 GDP estimate to be released in the morning Earnings from...
Risk-off moods can be spotted on the global financial markets as China-US tensions are set to remain after signing of ‘Phase One’ trade...
US stocks mostly higher, lifted by Tesla, JP Morgan FX calm, US inflation in line with expectations Cryptocurrecnies soar Tuesday started the earnings...
The cryptocurrency market has definitely got some fresh air this year. Bitcoin price defended the key $6000 barrier and started rising amid Middle East...
US stock market futures fluctuate ahead of session open Dow Jones (US30) could retest ATH amid solid earnings JPMorgan, Wells Fargo...
US inflation was at 2.3% in December, compared to 2.1% in November. The core measure remained steady at 2.3% y/y. The reading is in line with the consensus,...
EURUSD is trading lower following yesterday’s gains. One should expect elevated volatility at 1:30 PM GMT today as inflation data from the US will...
Oil Lack of escalation in the Middle East tensions cause crude price to pull back Decline in the US and Asian refinery margins could hint...
EC expected to unveil details of European Green Deal this week DE30 recovers from morning slump RWE (RWE.DE) and Beiersdorf (BEI.DE)...
DE30 took a dive shortly after the opening of the cash session. Moves on individual companies are not major but declines are broad and most of the companies...
Trade officials from China and European Union arrive at Washington Headline US CPI expected to accelerate further in December Watch...
The United States officially removed China from the “currency manipulators” list and said that the country has made “enforceable...
Monday is very mixed on the markets. In absence of major reports and events investors are awaiting a very busy week: start of the Q4 earnings season (tomorrow),...
USDJPY is trading at the highest level since May 2019. As long as the price sits above 10965 handle, the upward move looks more probable. The nearest...
