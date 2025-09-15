Economic calendar: The US February CPI reading in the market spotlight
Futures on Wall Street indices slightly rebound from recent losses, VIX declines, US100 gains 0.4% Prospects for the ceasefire between Ukraine and...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
Futures on Wall Street indices slightly rebound from recent losses, VIX declines, US100 gains 0.4% Prospects for the ceasefire between Ukraine and...
Seasonally adjusted retail sales from Spain (for January 2025) came in 2.2% YoY vs 3.8% exp. and 4% previously
Puma shares (PUM.DE) continue to decline today, reaching levels not seen since 2015. The company’s sales and forecasts indicate a challenging period...
The sell-off on the U.S. stock market has halted, although the major American indices closed yesterday’s session in the red, with the Nasdaq 100...
American indices started Tuesday’s trading session with declines, but most of the losses were erased after the U.S. State Department and the...
Apple (AAPL.US) is leading losses among the Magnificent 7, currently down 4.2%, as the stock faces pressure from both regulatory concerns and delays in...
U.S. stock indices started Tuesday’s trading session with declines. The US500 is already down nearly 0.85% after the White House announced changes...
Donald Trump has instructed the Secretary of Commerce to impose additional tariffs ranging from 25% to 50% on all steel and aluminum imported into the...
Nasdaq goes back to red after gaining at the opening Oracle's shares fall on estimates miss and weak guidance US job openings...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - JOLTS Job Openings for January: actual 7.740M; forecast 7.650M; previous 7.508M; The...
Oil: Crude oil remains under pressure in light of Donald Trump’s words, who is ready to sacrifice economic growth in order to continue his...
The Chinese stock market is once again attracting global investors' attention, posting strong gains driven by optimism surrounding the technology sector...
The euro-dollar pair is experiencing strong gains today, rising over 0.65% and breaking above the psychological resistance level around 1.09. The U.S....
European stock markets are skewed to the upside today with most of the major indices in the green, led by W20 (+1.35%) and FRA40 (+0.80%), while...
Wall Street futures attempt a rebound after recent declines. US100 is up 0.9% European markets are also in the green, with Poland’s W20 leading...
Futures on U.S. indices are seeing a cautious rebound in pre-market trading following yesterday’s record declines, during which the Nasdaq 100...
US indices plunged on Monday with the S&P 500 down 2.3%, Nasdaq 100 falling 3.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 1.2%, as investors...
Tesla (TSLA) shares experienced a dramatic sell-off on Monday, plummeting by over 12% to reach a new 2025 low. Tesla's shares have now fallen to levels...
Bitcoin prices have retreated significantly, falling 4.5% to $78,800, marking a fifth consecutive session of losses despite President Trump's recent...
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data released its February 2025 Survey of Consumer Expectations. It shows that short-term...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator