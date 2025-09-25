Wall Street set for strong opening, Ford sales in China slump
US stock market futures point to a green opening Sales of Ford Motor (F.US) in China declined 26% in 2019 Analysts at Oppenheimer...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
US NFP shows weaker wage growth Trade deal will do little to spur growth in Asia German industry still in troubles US – weaker NFP could...
Stocks gain as investors await signing of ‘Phase One’ trade deal DAX (DE30) trims early gain but still trades higher on the day Wirecard...
Following a weaker than expected NFP report on Friday the EURUSD managed to defend the 1.11 barrier and bulls attempt to take advantage of it today. Although...
Monthly GDP and production data from the United Kingdom Italian retail sales seen rising in November after a drop in October 8:00...
US stocks finished Friday’s session lower following a mixed NFP report for December. Dow Jones slipped 0.46%, S&P 500 dropped 0.29% and...
Weak NFP lifted gold, but had limited impact on markets Indices surge higher CAD attempts to recover on data The NFP date is always crucial for investors....
Employment growth slowed in December Market sentiment still very high US500 could see another record close today The major event of Friday...
Labour market reports from the US and Canada were released at 1:30 pm GMT. US report missed the 160k estimate as it came in at 145k. US wage growth slowed...
Summary: ITA40 is trading near an all-time high COFFEE faces the worst week in a long time Declines on AUDUSD stopped at key support level ITA40 The...
USD strengthens against major peers ahead of the US labour market report release (1:30 pm GMT). Bar of expectations is set high after the ADP print suggested...
Cryptocurrencies gain on Middle East tensions Litecoin nears the lower limit of the upward channel Will new Chinese law pave the...
Stocks trade mixed ahead of US and Canadian labour market reports DE30 dips at the beginning of Friday’s session RWE (RWE.DE)...
Labour market reports from Canada and the United States Industrial production figures from France, Italy and Mexico WASDE reports...
US indices finished yesterday’s session significantly higher. Nasdaq surged 0.81%, Dow Jones added 0.74% and S&P 500 moved 0.67% higher....
US indices at fresh all-time highs as market falls into complacency again US dollar gains, investors hope for a strong NFP report Oil crashes for...
Summary: New ATHs for US500 and US100 US30 testing prior peak Initial jobless claims beat forecasts Stock markets...
Key support: 1.2955 Key resistance: 1.3060 Looking at the USDCAD chart, one can see that the price reached the key resistance area at 1.3060....
US equities tend to gain during election years Trade conflicts and negotiations to play a major role in 2020 Q4 2019 earnings season...
There’s been a move lower in the pound in recent trade after Mark Carney delivered a fairly dovish address in London. The outgoing BoE Governor warned...
