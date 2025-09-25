DE30 tests 13500 pts as risk-on moods prevail
German trade data miss overshadows beat in industrial production DE30 surges to 2-year high on easing of Middle East tensions Evotec...
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Market sentiment turned from panic to euphoria in less than 24 hours yesterday and we are looking at a continuation of buying spree today. DE30 was below...
Second tier data from EU and US to be released throughout the day Natural gas inventories expected to fall by 57 billion cubic feets BoC...
Donald Trump decided to steer away from deeper military conflict with Iran after Iranian missile attacks turned out to be harmless. However, US President...
Summary: Trump seems to end escalating tensions with Iran Move sends US100 to new all-time high Oil and Gold tumble back lower ADP...
An eagerly anticipated speech from Donald Trump has caused a clear market reaction with the US president choosing to avoid any further escalation between...
Summary: US benchmarks to begin little changed Indices bounce after 60 pt decline for US500 Boeing shares called to open lower...
Donald Trump will deliver a statement on Iran at 04:00 pm GMT, a few hours after Iran fired at American military bases in Iraq. The market believes that...
The release of a private measure for US job growth has raised hopes ahead of Friday’s more widely followed NFP report and points to a tightening...
Key support: 0.6850 Key resistance: 0.6930 Looking at the AUDUSD chart, one can see that the price reached the key support at 0.6850 where demand-side...
Gold price has been on the rise for a long time. Gold gained over the past year in spite of upbeat moods on the global financial markets. Investors are...
Summary: Clear risk-off moves after Iran retaliates Initial moves pared however Boeing to drop after Tehran crash There...
European indices decline as markets are scared of possible Middle East war DAX fails to break back above the resistance zone at 13150 pts Lufthansa...
Donald Trump to deliver a statement on Iranian missile attacks ADP employment report to be released in the early afternoon Economic...
A fresh turmoil has been seen on the markets today as investors have been rattled by Iran’s rocket attack on the US military base in Iraq in response...
Iran launched missile attacks on US targets in Iraq. Reports say that around 15-20 ballistic missiles were launched from the Iranian territory. Iran...
Summary: European indices recoup recent losses US benchmarks back near record highs ISM Services tops estimates Technical...
The most widely followed indicator on the US service sector has come in better than expected with the ISM non-manufacturing PMI for December beating consensus...
Key support: 107.70 Key resistance: 108.45 Looking at the USDJPY chart, one can see that the price struggles with the key resistance zone at...
Summary: US500 trading not far from all-time high Markets attempt to shrug off Middle East concerns ISM release (3PM) could be...
