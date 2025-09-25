Commodity Wrap - Oil, Gold, Corn, Coffee
Oil Oil pushed higher as tensions in the Middle East increased War near or blockage of the Strait of Hormuz is the key risk for oil market Around...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
German car production dropped to 23-year low in 2019 DE30 surge halted at the 200-hour moving average Infineon (IFX.DE) gains on...
European indices trade higher on Tuesday morning as investors seem to look past tensions in the Middle East. DAX is the best performing European index...
CPI data from Poland and the euro area to be released in the morning A lot of US data to be released today 9:00 am GMT - Poland,...
Equities continue to recover from Friday’s slump triggered by killing of Iran’s top military officer. Japanese Nikkei finished around...
Summary: Tensions between Iran and the West in focus Gold pulls back after tagging 6-year high Technical overview on Gold Oil.WTI...
Gold RSI of 85.9 one of the highest since 2011 TNOTE divergence delivers potential warning for bulls 1582 seen as potential...
Summary: US indices lower by 0.5-0.7% Geopolitics weighing on sentiment 2nd consecutive red open for S&P500 There’s...
Summary: Escalating Middle Eastern tensions weigh on stocks DE30 falls below psychological 13000 level Bearish 8/21 EMA...
Tensions in the Middle East continue to be the dominant theme for markets at the start of a new week with Oil (+1.8%) prices pushing higher, safe haven...
Summary: Upbeat readings from European service PMIs UK reading: 50.0 vs 49.1 exp GBPUSD holding above $1.31 Today’s...
Tensions in the Middle East continue to be the dominant theme for markets at the start of a new week with Oil prices pushing higher, safe haven assets...
Rate unchanged for longer time unless circumsatnces change A few policymakers raised concerns that keeping rates low for a long time could exacerbate...
US indices look like a bulletproof vehicle, rolling past all the obstacles. Despite the shock from the US attack in Iraq that caused a spike in oil prices...
Summary: Oil spikes as Iranian military leader killed Can Iran cause another oil shock? EIA inventories show huge drop Gold...
The weekly crude oil inventories from the US have shown a bumper drawdown, with the EIA release keeping the markets well supported, not far from 4-month...
The ISM manufacturing PMI for December came in at 47.2 below both the prior reading of 48.1 and the consensus forecast, which called for 49.0. This marks...
Summary: US indices bounce after earlier declines This morning US500 fell around 55 pts (1.8%) ISM manufacturing PMI (3PM GMT)...
Tensions in the Middle East are on the rise United States conducted a pre-emptive strike aimed at high-profile Iranian officials at the airport in Baghdad,...
DE30 declines 2.2% on Middle East tensions Bulls try to defend the key support DE30 now negative for the year It looked unlikely just yesterday but...
