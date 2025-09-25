Oil spikes as Iranian military leader killed
Summary: US assassinate top Iranian military leader Oil rises over 3% Stocks slide and Gold gains The...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Indices trade under pressure as tensions in the Middle East rise DE30 halts decline and bounces off the zone at 13150 pts Lufthansa...
FOMC minutes to be released in the evening German CPI expected to accelerate to 1.4% YoY Manufacturing ISM forecasted to jump to...
Risk-off moods can be seen across financial markets as tensions in the Middle East increased. United States killed one of Iran’s most powerful...
This morning is very lively on the markets after the news that the US military killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds...
Summary: Strong gains seen in equities DE30 - technical overview US100 makes new ATH UK Manufacturing PMI remains...
DE30 again the in the resistance zone Wirecard pulls the index higher Market supported by US100 records DE30 had a poor end to 2019 but these losses...
Summary: US indices trade firmly higher before cash session US500 back near ATH of 3254 Initial jobless claims 222k vs 222k expected After...
Stocks trade higher fuelled by trade optimism and PBOC’s easing DE30 climbs back above the 13300 pts handle Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE)...
Summary: Strong gains seen in European indices UK Manufacturing PMI remains weak GBPUSD and EURGBP back at pre-election levels European...
Record markets, lots of politics and central bank intervention – that’s what we had in 2019. How will 2020 look like? In this analysis we point...
Investors from Europe launched 2020 in upbeat moods. Gains can be spotted all across the Old Continent and in most cases indices trade over 1% higher....
Final PMI data from Europe and US to be released today US initial jobless claims seen at 225k Economic calendar looks empty today...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher on the second day of 2020. Australian S&P/ASX 200 finished 0.1% while most of the Chinese indices trade around...
The last day of 2019 brings a continuation of profit-taking on those indices that are still trading but many commodity markets see more inflows. This is...
In trading we typically look forward for setups and opportunities but the last day of 2019 is a good moment to take a look back as see which markets made...
New Year’s eve has a lighter schedule as many European markets are closed and others have trimmed sessions. However the US trades normally, and there...
Profit taking at the end of the year – Wall Street was down yesterday and this mood extends to Asia where Asian shares (AUS200) slid as much as...
We are witnesses of a considerable sell-of on the equity market in the last stock market session in most countries. However, tomorrow there will be a limited...
Key support levels: 8711, 8555, 8460 Key resistance: 8840 Looking at the US100 chart, one can see that the price reached local support. The 8711...
