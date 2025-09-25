BREAKING: Chicago PMI rises more than expected
Reading: 48.9 Expected: 48.0; prior: 46.3 Chicago PMI, which is one of the most important local surveys, shows a stronger improvement in sentiment,...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
GBPUSD Let’s start today’s analysis with British pound. It was a very interesting year for the currency as it started with clear depreciation...
DE30 continues to struggle around 13300 points Supports at 13175 and 13080 DAX vs S&P500 close to decade low Technical Analysis Although...
Wheat prices continue a rally on Monday, reaching the $561 – the highest price in 2019! The price has gained over 20% since September lows amid optimism...
The New Year’s week is dominated by the US calendar positions Chinese PMIs last key figures to watch this year All markets closed on Wednesday,...
OIL prices at fresh 3-month highs following the US strike on Iran-backed positions A strike on positions in Iraq and Syria was a response to killing...
The price of oil was mixed today, mainly due to earlier comments from Russia’s Novak who said that the oil agreement should end in 2020. On the other...
The price of oil rebounds on the biggest draw of oil inventories than market expected. The drop was almost 5,5 million barrels while 1,5 decrease was expected....
Key support: 1.1110, 1.1065 Key resistance: 1.1200 Following a break above the sloping trend line, the upward move on EURUSD accelerated....
Wall Street breaks record after record DE30 more hesitant Short term price actions favorable for buyers Technical Analysis – positive...
Friday brings many rallies with US futures at all-time highs, DE30 opening higher and EURUSD rallying from a support. Oil market isn’t staying behind...
US fuel inventories the main release this Friday Otherwise the calendar is super-light Year-end moves to dominate markets A lot of economic...
US markets were strongly up on Thursday - fresh records for major indices Mastercard (MA.US) report showed record sales during the holiday season Amazon...
US indices had a great year. While S&P 500 finished 2018 around 6% lower, the US index is already trading over 28% higher YTD in 2019. Let’s...
"Phase One" trade agreement may be signed in early January Key issues to be discussed in "Phase Two" negotations Trump may prefer...
Key support: 17.28, 17.20 Key resistance: 17.6, 17.92 Silver reached key resistance at 17.6$, which is marked with the 61.8% Fibonacci measurement...
One should not be surprised to find out that economic calendar is almost empty during the Christmas period. Richmond Fed manufacturing index for December...
US indices finished yesterday’s session slightly higher. Dow Jones gained 0.34% while Nasdaq added 0.23%. S&P 500 lagged as it rose...
Modest moves on FX and indies but some major moves in the commodity sphere – that’s the summary of Monday that started a Holiday-chopped week. The...
US new home sales at 719k (734k expected) Durable orders see a big dive on defense aircraft Core orders continue to be weak Another US release...
