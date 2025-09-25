Technical alert: USDCAD
Key support: 1.3115 Key resistance: 1.3210, 1.3260 USDCAD bounced off the key support zone at 1.3115 last week. The buyers managed to break higher...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Trading between Christmas and New Year is often subject to a lacklustre liquidity as traders take some time off the markets. The period is marked with...
European stocks trade slightly lower amid thin volumes DE30 struggles at the upper limit of the Overbalance structure Department...
Precious metals can be found among the top market movers at the beginning of a new week. Gold and silver benefit from risk aversion seen on the Asian and...
US durable goods orders seen rising in November Polish construction output slump expected to deepen in November 9:00 am GMT - Poland,...
US indices finished Friday’s trading at record highs with S&P 500 gaining 0.49%, Dow Jones adding 0.28% and Nasdaq moving 0.42% higher Moods...
Summary: New all-time highs for US indices Final GDP for Q3 comes in at 2.1% Upbeat session for European stocks CAD...
Summary: Final Q3 US GDP 2.1%; Core PCE also 2.1% US500 moves up to new ATH CAD falls back as retail sales miss The...
Key support: 13175 Key resistance: 13310, 13420 Following a strong upward move, DE30 started to struggle near the upper limit of the Overbalance...
Summary: GBP losing over 2% against all its peers UK final Q3 GDP Q/Q: +0.4% vs +0.3% exp Carney replacement confirmed by BoE What...
European equities gain following upbeat US and Asian sessions DE30 snapped losing streak but failed to break above key resistance at 13310...
Summary: Canadian retail sales for October to draw attention this afternoon US personal spending and income for November Final GDP releases from...
US indices finished yesterday’s session higher with NASDAQ gaining 0.7% and SP500 as well as Dow Jones rising 0.5% Mixed results have...
Summary: Wall St still outperforming European peers GBP dips as BoE stand pat Coffee pulls back What does PhaseOne...
Summary: Philly Fed and IJC disappoint US benchmarks ignoring European weakness US30 still near all-time high of 28346 A...
Key support: 142.6, 141.5 Key resistance: 145.10 GBPJPY struggles with a long-term trendline from W1 interval today. Closing today’s daily...
Global video games market expected to surpass $150 billion in 2019 Industry's growth expected to slow in 2020 Increased competition...
As was almost unanimously expected the Bank of England have decided to keep the base rate unchanged at 0.75% for the 17th consecutive month. Ratesetters...
European indices trade lower on Thursday DE30 tests lower limit of the Overbalance structure Wirecard (WDI.DE) engaged in a fraud? Moods...
Summary: China promised massive agricultural purchases US can struggle to produce enough of soybeans Could this be the chance for depressed corn? Can...
