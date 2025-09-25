BREAKING: DE30 sinks lower despite record Wall Street
A weakness of the German equity market continues into Wednesday as DE30 sinks to 13160 points – the lowest level in a week. This is striking as Wall...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Summary: Three G10 central banks to announce there monetary policy decision during the day UK retail sales are expected to have bounced back in...
US indices finished yesterday’s session flat while minor declines have been seen across Asian markets with Hang Seng being the worst and losing...
Summary: Inventory drawdown sends Oil surging higher Risk-on mood remains as Trump set for impeachment DE30 drifts lower despite...
Key support: 1.1120, 1.1000 Key resistance: 1.1200 EURUSD bounces off the key support zone today. The zone ranging around 1.1120 handle is marked...
There’s been a clear market reaction in the energy complex to the release of the weekly crude oil inventories with both Oil and Oil.WTI surging up...
Summary: House to vote on Trump impeachment US500 remains near ATH just below 3200 FedEx shares to fall 6-7% What...
Summary: EURUSD remains stuck in 1.10-1.12 range GBPUSD reverses suddenly Bull market on the US stock exchange continues EURUSD Let's start...
Summary: UK CPI Y/Y: 1.5% vs 1.4% exp. 1.5% prior Inflation readings unlikely to impact BoE for now EURGBP pulls back after large...
German Ifo indices improve for the 3rd consecutive month Watch weekly close of the DE30 index! Major merger in the European automotive...
The German equity market started Wednesday on a left foot, declining to the lowest in 8 days but a slightly stronger Ifo is lifting sentiment. The business...
Summary: Inflation prints from the UK and Canada German IFO for December is expected to tick up NZ GDP for Q3 as well as foreign trade data for...
US indices finished yesterday’s trading prettly flat while Asian trading has been mixed so far - NIKKEI loses 0.5%, KOSPI moves down 0.1% and...
Summary: GBP falls across the board on No-Deal fears RBA minutes hint at possible further easing DE30 eyes retest of important...
Coffee Coffee price increase on the back of decline in stockpiles and expectations of a poor harvest season in Brazil Strong demand for...
Summary: Industrial production picks up US indices close to record highs Early dip in equities treated as buying opportunity Following...
Key support: 0.9800 Key resistance: 0.9870 USDCHF is trading near recent lows. The trend remains downward as long as the price sits below the...
Summary: PM Johnson expected to sign bill for Dec 2020 deadline GBPUSD and EURGBP return to pre-election levels Banks and Housebuilders...
Equities from Western Europe underperform on Tuesday DE30 looks to retest the resistance zone ranging below the 13300 pts handle Ceconomy...
British pound is the worst performing G10 currency today. Weakening was triggered by Johnson’s plan to significantly shorten Brexit transition period....
