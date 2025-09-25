DE30 lower at the start of European trading
US indices are breaking record after record but in Europe traders are a bit more cautious. One of the reasons could be challenging economic picture as...
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Summary: Australian central bank pledges to reassess the economic outlook when it meets next year It admits the past three rate cuts have been...
Summary: UK jobs report for October/November seems to be the most important release today Hungarian central bank is expected to stay on hold A...
US stocks closed broadly higher on Monday with NASDAQ jumping 0.9%, SP500 rising 0.7% and Dow Jones increasing as much as 0.4% Gains have...
Summary: US500 hits new all-time high near 3200 European equities continue to rally in spike of poo PMIs Pound dips after soft...
China unlikely to benefit much from the PhaseOne Europe mired in manufacturing slowdown US Fed not willing to deliver more cuts Asia –...
Summary: US indices in risk-on mood Benchmarks set to open at highest ever level US500 moves within 15 pts of 3200 The...
Key support: 16.65 Key resistance: 17.17, 17.6 Silver is trading near the key resistance level - the upper limit of Overbalance structure at $17.17....
The last flash readings of the year for closely watched industry surveys have pointed to further weakness in both the manufacturing and service sector...
European investors launch new week in upbeat moods DE30 fails to break above the local resistance at 13373 pts China threatens to...
European business surveys for December have disappointed investors both in Germany and France, showing a slowdown especially in manufacturing. The German...
Summary: November’s industrial output reaches its highest annual growth rate since June A trade agreement with the US could ease uncertainties...
Summary: Preliminary PMIs from European economies as well as the US NY Empire State for December A few central bankers to speak during the day 8:15/8:30/9:00/9:30...
US indices ended Friday’s session little changed in spite of the fact that both the US and China officially agreed to a phase-one trade agreement...
Summary: Phase one trade deal reached Existing 15% levies will be halved but 25% tariffs remain Risk-on move at first but then...
After some concern earlier today it does now appear that the US and China have made a significant breakthrough in their frosty trade tensions in news that...
Summary: US indices to open at highest ever level Retail sales miss forecasts US30 above 28200; MOFCOM press conference...
Summary: Bakkt has introduced cash-settled Bitcoin options LTC/BTC hovers around the upper end of the bearish channel It’s been the...
Global Times reported that Chinese officials are expected to hold a press briefing on the Sino-US trade talks today. The event is a potential market mover...
Key support: 13345, 13170 Key resistance: 13455 DE30 is trading near a key support level - the lower limit of the Overbalance structure at the...
