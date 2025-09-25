UK assets soar on large Conservative majority
Summary: Landslide election victory for Conservatives 78 seats majority with 1 seat to declare GBP and domestic focused UK stocks...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Stock markets rally on tariffs and UK elections DE30 at the highest level since January 2018 Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) agrees to acquire...
Summary: Conservatives easily secure a majority after the general election The second reading of the Withdrawal Bill likely to take place next...
The British pound is rallying roughly 2% against the US dollar following the UK election’s outcome bringing us closer to get a Brexit deal finally...
Summary: US retail sales for November to be the first important release after the last Fed’s meeting this year Final inflation readings for...
US indices gained across the board on Thursday with SP500 rising 0.9%, Dow Jones jumping 0.8% and NASDAQ moving up 0.7% Upbeat sentiment...
What a finish to the trading day on Thursday! The GBPUSD has literally skyrocketed after the exit poll showed Tories gaining as much as 368 seats, way...
Summary: US500 soars to ATH on Trump tweet Gold earlier hit 5-week high on US data before falling lower ECB delivers little by...
UK General Elections are one of the key events to watch this week as a result of the vote is likely to have a major impact on the future of Brexit. We...
Donald Trump has just tweeted that trade deal with China is close and both sides look forward to it. It’s not the first such tweet in recent months...
Summary: Lagarde’s 1st press conference contains no shocks US unemployment claims rise sharply, PPI misses Gold moves to...
Christine Lagarde has started her first post-meeting conference as the President of the ECB from a slightly upbeat tone, pointing at signs of economic...
Cannabis sector companies performed poorly in 2019 Enormous inventories could satisfy more than 2 years of current demand Cannabis...
Summary: Bookmakers pricing in Conservative majority Options markets expecting wild swings in GBP GBPUSD remains near 8-month...
Key support: 0.8412 Key resistance: 0.8460, 0.8508 EURGBP struggles with a key resistance at 0.8460. The inverse head and shoulders formation...
European equities trade higher ahead of ECB decision DE30 attempts to break above the 13170 pts BASF (BAS.DE) and MTU Aero Engines...
Summary: Swiss National Bank to make its final decision this year The first press conference of Christine Lagarde as the ECB concludes its meeting Crucial...
US stocks finished yesterday's session slightly higher with NASDAQ rising 0.4%, SP500 climbing 0.3% and Dow Jones going up by 0.1% Mixed...
The FOMC meeting itself looked a bit hawkish at first as the statement was quite upbeat and the so called dot-plot saw no single FOMC member seeing a rate...
The Fed did not change interest rates at its December meeting but more importantly no single FOMC member saw a cut in 2020 and 2021 so the bar for such...
