Summary: Oil drops sharply after inventory build US inflation metric ticks above 2% Y/Y US stocks close to ATHs ahead of FOMC...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
FOMC meeting is a key event of the day. The decision will be announced at at 7:00 PM GMT and post-meeting conference will start at 7:30 PM GMT. No...
Summary: EIA crude oil inventories: +0.8M vs -2.9M exp. -4.9M prior Large builds in Gasoline and Distillates Oil drops to daily...
Summary: US indices remain not far from record highs CPI data shows slight increase FOMC meeting at 7PM (GMT) a major event...
Summary: EURGBP is trading at the lowest level since May 2017 ahead of UK elections Coffee price rallied around 35% since the beginning of November DE30...
FOMC to maintain a positive view of things Future “dots” key for short term reaction Powell will be grilled over balance sheet, QE The...
In less than 24 hours Britons will head to the polling booths for the 3rd general election in the past 5 years. Ever since the pandemonium which ensued...
European indices slide amid lack of tariff news DE30 fails to break above the pack of resistance levels Wirecard (WDI.DE) trades...
The price of copper was pushed higher last week on positive rhetoric from Donald Trump about trade deal with China. This week the price rally is built...
Summary: A 12 billion NZD stimulus package will be rolled out in New Zealand New debt to remain within a target set by the Treasury New Zealand...
Summary: The Fed will conclude its final meeting this year, no changes are expected US headline CPI likely to have quickened a bit in November Swedish...
US indices closed yesterday’s session barely changed with all major benchmarks losing a modest 0.1%; on the other hand, we have seen positive...
Summary: Stocks bounce strongly after tariff reports DE30 bounces off 12900 after solid ZEW data Technical alert: Gold UK...
Key support: $1459 Key resistance: $1467.7, $1471.6 Gold price struggles at $1467.7 resistance level today. According to the Overbalance methodology,...
Summary: US indices spike higher on trade news Reports of a delay to tariffs scheduled for 15th Dec US500 jumps nearly 20 pts;...
According to the Politico report, Phil Hogan, European Commissioner for Trade, will present a new trade weapon to hit the United States later this week....
Oil OPEC+ announced that it will cut output by an additional 500k barrels per day Group agreed to a total cut of 1.7 million barrels per day but...
Markets are nervous in December as a promised trade deal hasn’t come to fruition. This means that final act of scary tariffs may eventually play...
European stocks slide as tariff deadline looms large DE30 approaches lower limit of the upward channel Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) expects...
Summary: UK GDP M/M: 0.0% vs +0.1% exp. -0.1% prior Mixed read from industrial and manufacturing production Minimal GBP...
