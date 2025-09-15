Dollar is highly oversold. A Reason for Concern?
What's Behind the Dollar's Weakness? Trade Policy: Currently, uncertainty regarding Donald Trump's trade policy is most frequently...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
What's Behind the Dollar's Weakness? Trade Policy: Currently, uncertainty regarding Donald Trump's trade policy is most frequently...
Robinhood Markets (HOOD.US) shares tumbled 12% today after the company agreed to a significant regulatory settlement with FINRA. Two Robinhood subsidiaries...
US Markets Lower as VIX Climbs: US100 -0.97%, US500 -0.56%, US30 -0.10%, US2000 +0.07%. VIX jumps +2.90% to 23.03. European Selloff Intensifies:...
The start of the new week brings no respite to the US stock market. Pre-session trading saw a sell-off of key technology stocks, including Alphabet (-2.6%),...
General market situation: European markets are trading lower during Monday's trading session. The German DAX on the cash market is losing almost 1.4%...
Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) is down more than 5.5% today following the release of Phase 3 clinical trial results for its new obesity drug, CagriSema. The company...
EURUSD plummets as a German Greens Party official urges elected party members to vote against the debt brake relief bill proposed last week by Chancellor-designate...
The earning season has been easing down, as we already left the major tech results behind. Nevertheless, this week will bring a lineup of major German,...
9:30 AM GMT, Eurozone, Sentix Index for March: Actual: -2.9 Forecast: -8.5 Previously: -12.7 Source: xStation5
The Chinese yuan is weakening against the U.S. dollar, with USDCNH rebounding from the lower boundary of its consolidation in response to the return of...
This week is going to be defined by inflation readings, but before US' CPI takes the center stage on Wednesday, we are starting off with a classicaly...
08:00 AM GMT, Germany - Industrial Production for January: Monthly: actual 2.0% MoM; forecast 1.6% MoM; previous -2.4% MoM; Yearly:...
Indices on Wall Street ended Friday’s session in the green despite significant losses at the open. The Nasdaq rebounded by 0.7%, the S&P...
Indexes are cutting initial losses by the end of the session. At the time of publication, the US500 is down 0.18%, the US100 is down 0.40%, and the...
In the Fed Chairman’s view, the U.S. economy is in a good place, and American monetary policy is appropriately calibrated to handle any risks, despite...
Financial markets remain turbulent amid recent decisions on trade tariffs and defense investment plans in Europe. The coming week will bring slightly less...
Broadcom (AVGO.US) gains 4% after beating analyst expectations in its latest earnings, reporting first-quarter revenue of $14.92 billion (vs. a $14.6 billion...
Wall Street begins Friday’s session without a clear direction – the main indices open slightly in the red despite a somewhat stronger-than-expected...
The U.S. president, Donald Trump, has threatened further sanctions against Russia, citing the "fact" that Moscow is currently "pounding"...
Canadian Employment change: 1.1k vs 20k exp. and 76k previously Canadian Unemployment Rate: 6.6% vs 6.7% exp. and 6.7% previously Canadian Capacity...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator