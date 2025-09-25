DE30 sharply lower, tests 13000
Early European trade sees DE30 moving sharply lower as comments from China cool market sentiment again. The Chinese foreign ministry urged the US to “drop...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Summary: Chinese headline price growth increased in November more than expected Pork prices saw their second triple digit annual increase in a...
Summary: Industrial production releases from several countries from Europe to be reported during the day Productivity and labour costs data from...
US indices finished Monday’s trading lower with NASDAQ and Dow Jones falling 0.4% and SP500 losing 0.3% Mixed sentiment has prevailed...
Summary: Quiet start to a busy week for Equities US indices near record highs but DE30 drifts GBP pairs remain well supported;...
Price of coffee is surging 4% today and the commodity trades at the highest level since December 2017. Rally can be ascribed to the latest ICO report that...
Summary: Wall St. to start near where it ended Friday Fed and trade in focus this week US500 Technical Overview After...
Key support: $58.5, $57.8 Key resistance: $59.7 WTI price bounced off the lower limit of the Overbalance structure on Friday. However, today’s...
Is the US as strong as the NFP shows? Some positive signs from Asia Europe still waits for the recovery US – how strong the labour market...
Summary: Conservaitves holding double-digit lead GBP pairs remain well supported; Options traders getting nervy? Gold one...
Natural gas prices keep deepening their previous falls at the beginning of the new week and are trading already 5% lower compared to the Friday’s...
European stocks slide at the beginning of a busy week DE30 tests 200-hour moving average but fails to break above Wirecard (WDI.DE)...
Summary: Chinese imports bounce back in November partly thanks to an increase of US agriculture products purchases Exports produce a disappointing...
Summary: Canadian housing data for October/November seems to be worth looking at this afternoon Eurozone Sentix index depicting investor confidence RBA’s...
US indices closed Friday’s session higher following the decent jobs report for November, SP500 rose 0.9%, Dow Jones increased 1.2% while NASDAQ...
Summary: All round solid NFP ends weak data narrative US500 surges back near all-time highs USD marches higher while Gold falls Oil...
Summary: US indices rally after strong jobs report Massive beat lifts risk sentiment US500 back above level from ISM mfg miss It’s...
The US NFP has delivered a massive and unexpected surprise. Employment gain was at +266k and unemployment rate slipped to 3.5%. Also annual wage growth...
Major cryptocurrencies are trading sideways Ethereum Classic trades near the upper limit of the downward channel Mnuchin and Powell...
Various media outlets spread the information about an agreement among OPEC+ to cut output target by additional 500kbd. This was sought by the Saudis in...
