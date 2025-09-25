GBPUSD set for highest weekly close since April
Summary: Solid week of gains so far for the pound Markets starting to price-in Conservative victory US NFP a key event...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
European stocks trade higher after solid Asian session DE30 fails to break above the 100-hour moving average BMW (BMW.DE) reports...
Oil producers discuss additional output cut of 500k bpd Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said that “beautiful news” are coming...
Oil producers may announce deeper cuts today USDCAD waits for labour market data from the US and Canada OPEC+ meeting OPEC members...
Another report from Germany delivers a major disappointment – industrial output in October declined a massive 5.3% y/y, way above expectations (-3.6%)...
US indices closed slightly higher after a volatile session yesterday. Dow Jones added 0.1%, S&P 500 moved 0.15% higher while Nasdaq closed 0.05%...
Summary: Further gains for Sterling; GBPUSD > $1.31 Coffee surges to new YTD high FTSE continues to lag DE30 trades...
Coffee prices are on the rise again today and have been testing the $125 level for the first time since October 2018. Despite a lack of support from Brazilian...
The Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said that the House will draft articles of Trump impeachment as president engaged in abuse of power and violated...
Summary: US futures point to a green open 61.8% Fib at 3124 tested for US500 Initial jobless claims falls sharply; NFP tomorrow The...
DAX traded sideways amid trade uncertainty Daimler and Volkswagen among DAX top revenue contributors Allianz (ALV.DE) was DAX top...
Summary: New highs for GBP pairs GBPUSD > $1.31. EURGBP < 0.8450 FTSE failing to join in bounce in indices With...
Key support levels: 3107, 3120 Key resistance: 3140 Looking at the US500 chart, one can see that the price broke above the key resistance. In...
European stock market indices trade higher but DAX lags DE30 failed to break above the resistance zone at 13150 pts Bayer (BAYN.DE)...
The British pound keeps strengthening against other major currencies. GBPUSD trades at 7-month high, slightly below the 1.3150 handle. GBP bulls are encouraged...
Japan announces massive stimulus package Actions aimed at supporting exports and contending fallout of sales tax hike Fiscal stimulus...
OPEC meeting starts today Second release of Q3 GDP data for euro area Revision of US durable good orders data for October OPEC...
US indices ended yesterday’s session higher as bulls got encouraged by optimistic trade comments. S&P 500 added 0.63% while Nasdaq and...
Summary: GBPUSD moves above $1.31 to highest level since May US indices in the green as they look to recover Top 3 indices charts...
There’s been strong gains seen in the crude oil benchmarks this afternoon with both Brent (Oil on xStation) and WTI surging higher by more than 3%....
