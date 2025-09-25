Instant view: ISM Services misses forecasts but Gold dips
For the 3rd time this week a keenly viewed US data release has come in worse than expected with the ISM non-manufacturing index falling to 53.9 from 54.7....
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Key support: $1451 Key resistance: $1481 Looking at the gold chart, the price of this precious metal struggles with the key resistance...
Summary: US indices look to recover Boost comes from trade headlines Bad ADP miss ahead of ISM Services PMI (3PM) There’s...
The US dollar is trading lower against most of the G10 currencies after ADP report for November showed a 67k increase in employment. Markets expected an...
Moods on the global stock markets deteriorated this week after Donald Trump decided to reimpose tariffs on Brazilian and Argentinian steel. To make things...
Summary: GBPUSD surges up through $1.30 Tory lead holding in polls Service sector PMI improves from flash reading The...
European equities trade higher on optimistic trade reports DE30 tested lower limit of recently-broken consolidation range Airbus...
Equities along with other riskier assets, like for example oil, jumped higher following an optimistic trade comment. Bloomberg said that the US and China...
Australian GDP growth slowed to 0.4% QoQ in Q3 2019 Household spending grew just 0.1% QoQ AUDUSD gives back all of yesterday’s...
Equity markets keep tumbling in December after Donald Trump hinted at a protracted Trade War and today’s comments from China only add to this negative...
Non-manufacturing ISM for November expected to show a decline Bank of Canada to leave rates unchanged ADP employment change report...
US stock market indices declined yesterday after Trump signalled he is in no hurry to sign trade deal with China. Dow Jones moved 1.01% lower while...
Summary: US500 falls beneath 3100 as sell-off intensifies Trade concerns weigh on sentiment GBPUSD back near $1.30 USDZAR...
Key support: 1.2940 Key resistance: 1.30 GBUSD struggles with key resistance at 1.30. In case of another failure to break above, one could expect...
Summary: More downside seen in stocks Trade concerns weigh on sentiment US500 falls beneath 3100 handle It’s...
Oil Crude prices dropped significantly on November 29 on the back of a downbeat comments from Saudi Arabia and Russia Saudi Arabia said...
Summary: Trump tariff comments spark sell-off Gold jumps to $1470 GBPUSD revisits prior resistance near $1.30 After...
Donald Trump said that he has no deadline for the trade agreement with China. He added that it might be better to wait until after 2020 US presidential...
European equities trade mixed on Wednesday, French index lags amid tariff threat DE30 tries to climb back above the low from November 21 MTU...
USDZAR leaps 0.75% today after the data from South Africa disappointed greatly. Q3 GDP contracted by 0.6% quarterly which means than annual growth slowed...
