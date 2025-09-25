Australian dollar gets a boost as RBA sees risks diminishing
RBA left rates unchanged during final meeting of 2019 The Bank said that international risks have lessened recently AUDUSD closes...
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Trump expected to meet Macron during NATO summit OPEC Joint Technical Committee to review market fundamentals ECB members and nominees...
US indices finished yesterday’s session significantly lower as Trump’s move to restore steel tariffs spooked investors. Nasdaq was the...
Summary: Stocks pare early gains after Trump tariff tweet European markets tank ISM miss sends Gold higher UK data...
There’s been further gains seen in the Coffee market today, with the commodity extending its recent run higher and looking to make another break...
On a day dominated by manufacturing PMIs, arguably the biggest of them all has shown the worst reading with the ISM data for November failing to show a...
European bourses were soaring higher in the morning in the aftermath of stronger than expected macroeconomic data but this mood was quickly soured by president...
Summary: US benchmarks to open little changed Early gains handed back on tariff news ISM manufacturing PMI (3PM) in focus Equities...
Key support: 1.10 Key resistances: 1.1025, 1.1052 Taking a look at EURUSD chart, one can see an inverse head and shoulders pattern on H1 interval....
PMIs suggest a pick-up in growth globally Markets discounting a very optimistic scenario US looking forward to a strong NFP report Europe...
Summary: Final Manufacturing PMI: 48.9 vs 48.3 exp. 48.3 prior. 3rd beat in a row but 7th consecutive sub 50 GBP remains...
European equities rise at the beginning of a new week DE30 breaks above the upper limit of the trading range Lufthansa (LHA.DE) gains...
Equity indices started December in great moods after better than expected data from China. US500 has just shot up to the fresh all time high at 3157 points...
Official Chinese manufacturing PMI jumps above 50 pts PMI for small and private companies confirms improvement Some warning signs...
US manufacturing ISM seen rising in November Final manufacturing PMI data for November from EU and US ECB President Lagarde to testify...
Upbeat moods can be spotted across the Asian stock exchanges on Monday with Japanese Nikkei adding over 1%. Improvement could be a response to the...
Summary: Wall St. set for record weekly close Oil sinks over 3% Chilean Peso surges after CB intervention FTSE and GBP...
Russia's Novak says he favors taking OPEC+ extension decision closer to April In addition the Interfax news agency cited kazakhstan's...
Summary: US stocks set to make weekly closing record Dow on track for 4%+ monthly gain USDCAD > 1.33 after Canadian data Despite...
Ethereum trades at the lower limit of the consolidation range New cryptocurrency regulations for the German financial institutions Cryptocurrencies...
