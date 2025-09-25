Breaking News: Chilean Peso surges as central bank intervenes on FX market
hilean peso is surging at the open and is the best performing EM currency today. The move is a response to yesterday’s announcement from the Central...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
More
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
More
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
hilean peso is surging at the open and is the best performing EM currency today. The move is a response to yesterday’s announcement from the Central...
Summary: UK stocks on track to post 2nd week of gains GBPJPY and GBPCHF the biggest gainers for pound pairs Ocado shares surge...
Black Friday is a day of discounts and such discounts were applied to the key Asian markets on Friday. China saw the most intense selling with CHNComp...
European stocks trade lower amid persisting uncertainty over Sino-US relations DE30 tested lower limit of trading range after cash session...
USDCLP hit fresh all-time high yesterday Central Bank of Chile announced major intervention on the FX market Industrial production...
US markets to close earlier today European CPI data expected to show an acceleration Industrial production in Chile forecasted to...
Significant declines can be spotted on the Asian stock exchanges on the final trading day of the week. HSCEI is leading losses as it trades 2.5%...
Summary: Mixed German CPI data send Euro lower USDCLP at new record high as protests intensify Pound pares gains after election...
Summary: US indices remain near record highs NYSE and NASDAQ closed Quiet trade due to Thanksgiving holiday There...
The situation in Chile is not calming down and investors are clearly losing patience. Protests that started in October have turned violent with at least...
M&A activity plateaued after the start of Sino-US trade war S&P 500 dividends continue to rise steadily Buybacks began to...
Preliminary German CPI data for November was released at 1:00 pm GMT. The reading can be considered mixed as the headline measure came in at 1.1% YoY -...
Gold has been trading in a downward trend since 20th November Key short-term resistance can be found at $1460 Gold market has been trading in...
Summary: Widely followed poll projects 68 seat Conserviatve majority GBPJPY and EURGBP both at interesting levels Stocks pullback...
Stock market indices pull back as investors fear deterioration in Sino-US relations DE30 tests 200-hour moving average shortly after opening...
Japanese retail sales dropped 14.4% MoM in October as sales tax increase goes live Reading was also impacted by the typhoon and drop in South...
The most vocal issue on the market today as the US begins it’s Thanksgiving holiday is a signing into law 3 Hong Kong bills by president Trump. The...
Preliminary CPI data from Spain and Germany for November Numerous US markets to be either shut or trade shorter today due to Thanksgiving...
US indices finished yesterday’s session higher with Nasdaq rising as much as 0.66%. S&P 500 added 0.42% while Dow Jones moved 0.15% higher....
Summary: US500 hits new all-time high UK stocks rise to 2-month peak EURUSD dips after better than expected US data Chinese...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator