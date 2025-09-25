Instant view: Soft US data pares earlier move in Gold
In the past half an hour there’s been more economic releases from the US, following on from the earlier strong figures for consumer spending and...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
British pound shows its strength GBPPLN is trading close to YTD highs The 5,0 zł handle remains a key support GBPPLN was traded in the...
Summary: US500 near 3150 ahead of the open US celebrate Thanksgiving tomorrow Market aiming for 5th daily gain in a row The...
US GDP data surprises to the upside Durable goods orders for October showed a surprise increase EURUSD broke below intraday trading...
Walmart (WMT.US) trades near all-time high Amazon (AMZN.US) bounces off the support at $1740 FedEx (FDX.US) eyes break above the downward sloping...
Summary: FTSE rises to highest level since September 7450 resistance being retested GBPUSD holds 1.2820 support; eyes on poll...
European indices deliver solid gains on Wednesday DE30 bulls don’t give up, 13300 pts resistance in play Munich Re (MUV2.DE)...
Wednesday’s trading in Germany begins with significant moves as buyers are once again trying to push through the key 13300 barrier. Despite rally...
Profits of Chinese industrial companies decline 9.9% YoY in October The biggest drop since at least 2011 Declining producers’...
Second release of US GDP for Q3 US core PCE inflation seen remaining unchanged at 1.7% YoY in October API report showed a surprise...
US indices finished yesterday’s session higher. All three major Wall Street benchmarks closed around 0.2% above Monday’s closing prices. Moods...
Summary: Wall St. near record highs after US data US small-caps looking to break higher USDBRL hits all-time highs, hurts Coffee Pound...
A batch of second tier economic releases from the US have failed to give a clear indication on the whole with some good and some bad news leaving an overall...
Summary: US2000 attempting to breakout Price moves above prior resistance near 1620 Major benchmarks remain near record highs The...
USDJPY is stuck below key resistance zone SHS pattern can be found on the chart Looking at USDJPY currency pair on H4 interval, one can...
Coffee Coffee stockpiles on commodity exchanges continue to decrease CFTC data hints at significant decline in the number of short positions Rebound...
Latin American currencies are clearly struggling this year with the Brazilian real being the latest victim of a sell-off. USDBRL has leaped nearly 1% already...
Summary: GBP sliding lower as Labour look to close the gap 2 polls point to narrowing Tory lead FTSE runs into resistance above...
Stocks in Europe decline at the beginning of Friday’s session DE30 tests the 200-hour moving average in the 13200 pts area Siemens...
Powell sees “US economy glass as much more than half full” Fed chief praises bank’s policy saying that US growth forecast...
