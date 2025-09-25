Economic calendar: Avalanche of second tier US data
Numerous semi-important readings from the US to be released today API report on oil inventories to be released today RBA Governor...
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
US indices finished yesterday’s session higher echoing good performance of the European and Asian shares. Nasdaq was the best performing Wall...
Summary: Stocks rise on more trade hopes China agrees to increase IP theft penalties Uber tumbles as TFL strips license GBP...
Summary: US indices gain with focus still on trade US500 gaps higher over the weekend Uber to begin sharply lower after London...
GBPUSD is trading in sideways move Psychological 1.30 handle remains key resistance The key support can be found at 1.2780 While Britons...
Summary: Conservatives hold strong lead in polls GBP remains near 6-month highs Is there potential for a surprise? As...
Summary: Equities rise on trade hopes (again) FTSE approaching prior resistance 7410 GBP higher after recent polls It’s...
European stocks benefit from improvement in trade moods DE30 attempts to cover weekend gap at the beginning of cash session Trade-sensitive...
China to increase penalties on IP theft Stocks and risky assets start the week higher as trade optimism dominates AUDJPY holds above...
German IFO index expected to make a small jump higher Number of ECB members scheduled to speak today Hewlett Packard (HPE.US) to...
China said that it will raise penalties for stealing intellectual property. The move is aimed at easing tensions with the US by addressing one of...
Summary: Wall St. set to end weekly winning streak GBP dips as flash PMIs disappoint CAD falls back after initial gains on data Coffee...
Summary: US indices on track for weekly loss US30 has posted 4 consecutive weekly gains CAD moves higher as retail sales tops...
Coffee prices were depressed for a long time but have been rallying very strongly recently. The price has just broke $116 and is up 19% over the past month!...
Summary: A crypto market has seen a notable pullback so far this week Bitcoin hovers nearby its crucial support Worrisome revelations from China Everybody...
Price eyes key resistance at $17.27 Local support can be spotted at $17.05 Silver has been trading in a downward move since 25th October....
Summary: UK release first ever flash PMIs Both manufacturing and services readings miss GBPUSD falls beneath $1.29 handle The...
PMI indices turned out to be mixed DE30 erases early surge and revisits lower limit of the trading range BMW (BMW.DE) announced another...
German manufacturing PMI up to 43.8 from 42.1 German services PMI down to 51.3 from 51.6 French manufacturing PMI up to 51.6 from 50.7 French services...
Summary: Core inflation in the Japanese economy ticked up in October A rise may have had something to do with a sales tax hike introduced that...
