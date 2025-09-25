Read more
Stock of the week - Salesforce Inc. (25.09.2025)

25 September 2025

Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...

BREAKING: Huge upward revision for GDP. Lower claims. EURUSD tests 1.17

25 September 2025

Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings.  GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%).  Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...

Commodity wrap - Oil, Natgas, Silver, Cocoa (23.09.2025)

23 September 2025

Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...

