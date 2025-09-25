Economic calendar: Focus on PMIs and Lagarde speech
ECB President Lagarde to deliver a speech today PMI indices from euro area, United Kingdom and the United States Canadian retail...
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
US equities finished yesterday’s trading slightly lower, all three major indices fell 0.2%, on the other hand mood across Asian markets looks...
Summary: Equities recover from early weakness Trade headlines still dominate the markets Oil rises strongly for 2nd day Crypto...
Summary: US indices trading higher ahead of the open US500 found support around 3090 Initial jobless claims rises; Philly Fed...
AEX (NED25) and CAC 40 (FRA40) pulled back from multi-year highs on trade concerns Dutch index is heavily biased towards two stocks French...
The price sits below key resistance at $1474 handle Head and shoulders pattern can be spotted on the chart Looking at gold on M30 interval, one...
Summary: Equities look to recover on trade hopes FTSE trades in the middle of recent range Royal Mail swoons after posting latest...
Trade pessimism continues to pressure global stocks DE30 eyes key support at 13000 pts Moody’s lowers outlook for German banking...
Summary: Confusing trade war headlines rattled equity markets FOMC minutes showed most officials saw still significant risks to the economic outlook Equities...
ECB Minutes likely to be a non-event SARB expected to leave rates unchanged Semi-important US data to be released in the afternoon 12:30...
US indices ended yesterday’s session with moderate losses after Reuters reported that a trade agreement between the US and China might not...
According to reuters report : US-China trade deal may not be completed this year "Negotiations also are complicated by conflicts within the...
Summary: US stocks open lower Are Equities waking up to potential risks Oil extends recovery after smaller EIA build Top...
There’s been a further recovery in the Oil price after the weekly crude oil inventories with a smaller than expected rise sending the market up to...
European stock markets are making a downward correction ITA40 breaks below the lower limit of 1:1 structure European stock markets are...
Negative sentiment prevails on the market after the US opening ahead of important monetary event. Fed will release FOMC minutes from the October meeting...
Summary: US indices in the red ahead of cash open Sentiment falls on US-China tensions CAD gains after CPI data This...
Summary: Markets await release of FOMC minutes EURUSD is trading below the neckline of a double top pattern Could GOLD resume an upward trend? US500...
Summary: Indices reverse after attempted break higher EU50 pulls back to 21 EMA near 3654 GBPUSD remains in 1.2770-1.3020 range Just...
European stocks pull back as trade deal gets more distant DE30 tests the lower limit of the Overbalance structure Wirecard (WDI.DE)...
