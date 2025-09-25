Risk-off prevails as US-China trade deal hopes fade
Summary: US Senate passes a bill supporting protesters in Hong Kong China warns it will retaliate once the bill becomes law Equities slide, yields...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
FOMC minutes to be released in the evening Canadian CPI inflation expected to stay unchanged Two major US retailers to report earnings...
US indices finished yesterday’s session slightly lower with Dow Jones falling 0.4% and SP500 moving down 0.1%, at the same time NASDAQ gained...
Summary: DE30 back to flat after reaching YTD peak US indices pullback from record highs Home Depot results coincide with sell-off In...
Summary: Further gains seen in US benchmarks Dow set for record open despite Home Depot miss HD.US cuts 2019 forecast after sales...
Oil IEA report signals that weakening demand and increasing production in non-OPEC countries is the biggest challenge for OPEC in 2020 IEA...
Oil WTI pulled back from resistance at $57.8 The key support can be found at $55.00 handle The upward move on oil market stopped last week. The...
Summary: Strong gains seen in European bourses DE30 takes out 13300 resistance; <2% from ATH EU50 rallies to 4 ½ year...
Stocks in Europe trade higher in spite of mixed moods during Asian session DE30 surges to fresh YTD high German carmakers gain on...
Early European trading brings a conclusion to a recent consolidation on DE30 as the German index surges to the fresh 2019 high. While the US indices have...
Summary: RBA considered cutting rates at its meeting held earlier this month Australian central bank recognised negative effects of lower rates...
Canadian manufacturing sales reading expected to show a decline US housing market data to be released in the early afternoon Boris Johnson and...
US equities finished yesterday’s session modestly higher with major indices not exceeding a gain of 0.1% Asian session has been mixed...
Summary: US indices pullback from ATHs on trade headlines GBP edges higher as Tories extend lead in polls PBOC keeps loosening...
Summary: Risk-off moves seen after trade tweet “Mood in Beijing about trade deal is pessimistic” US500 earlier made...
AUDUSD rebounded from the upper limit of Overbalance structure at H4 interval Decline may deepen once the pair breaks below 0.6800 Chance for third...
China cuts repo rate after big data miss Wall Street ignores weaker US reports Europe looking forward to a rebound in PMIs Asia...
Summary: Pound rising across the board Conservatives hold circa 15% in election polls Equities mixed with FTSE still around 7300 The...
European stocks start the week slightly higher DE30 trades near midpoint of consolidation range Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) announced revised...
Summary: Chinese inflation has increased notably since the start of the year PBoC reduces its 7-day reverse repo rate for the first time since...
