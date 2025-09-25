Economic calendar: Central bankers in the spotlight on Monday
Quiet beginning to the week in terms of macro releases Central bankers from ECB, Fed and RBA scheduled to speak Minutes from RBA,...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
More
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
More
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Quiet beginning to the week in terms of macro releases Central bankers from ECB, Fed and RBA scheduled to speak Minutes from RBA,...
US indices gained between 0.7% and 0.8% on Friday; stocks in Asia have been mixed though with KOSPI falling 0.3% and Hang Seng rising as much as...
Summary: New ATHs for US stocks heading into the weekend US data worse than expected Pound set for weekly gains Crypto...
Summary: All 3 major US indices post new all-time highs US500 moves above 3010 Industrial production contracts more than forecast It’s...
Summary: Litecoin struggles around the upper limit of the overbalance structure CME Group intends to launch options on Bitcoin There have...
A batch of economic data from the US has just been released in what is the main scheduled event before the weekend. The breakdown is as follows: US...
DAX is moving sideways at the higher time frame DE30 rebounded from the upper limit of Overbalance structure at M15 interval The US Secretary...
There is a very good sentiment among investors which was boosted by upbeat trade comments from White House officials. Kudlow and Ross said that both countries...
Summary: GBP rising against most its peers FTSE set for weekly declines BT dips after Labour nationalisation plans It’s...
Equity indices trade higher on the back of Kudlow’s comments DE30 tries to cover upward price gap at the beginning of a cash session Wirecard...
Summary: Chinese Ministry of Commerce insists that a tariff removal is a crucial condition for reaching a trade agreement Kudlow adds negotiations...
Final CPI data and trade balance reading from EU US retail sales expected to rebound after September’s drop Polish core CPI...
US equity indices ended yesterday’s trading pretty flat with moves not exceeding 0.1%; a bit more optimism is seen in Asia where Korean KOSPI...
Summary: US indices continue to trade near record highs Will tumbling Asian stocks start to weigh on Wall St? Oil pulls back as...
The weekly crude oil inventory data has caused some selling in the oil markets with the headline rising more than expected and production in the US hitting...
DAX earnings season is almost over German companies outperformed US peers in terms of growth Margins of carmakers improved over the...
Summary: Further declines seen overnight in Asian benchmarks Hang Seng leads the declines; -4-5% on the week US indices...
AUDUSD has been trading in a downward trend since the beginning of the month The pair broke below the key support after weaker than expected jobs...
Summary: UK October retail sales M/M: -0.1% vs +0.2% exp Core reading M/M: -0.3% vs +0.2% exp GBP mixed with election nominations...
Summary: European stocks trade lower this morning DE30 may be drawing a possible head and shoulders pattern Daimler (DAI.DE) to lay off a sizeable...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator