01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data for February: Private Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 140K; forecast 142K; previous 81K; Nonfarm...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Oil prices rebounded slightly today, gaining nearly 1.5% after reaching a local low of $68 per barrel. This week, OPEC+ confirmed that it will gradually...
BMW cars do not meet USMCA criteria, shares lose 4.5% General market situation: European markets are trading lower during Friday's trading...
Bloomberg consensus points to an NFP reading of 160k. ADP report showed private employment growth of only 77k. Bloomberg Economics indicates in...
10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - GDP data for Q4 2024: GDP (Q4): actual 1.2% YoY vs forecast 0.9% YoY; previous 0.9% YoY; GDP (Q4): actual...
Bitcoin prices have retreated from recent highs, with the leading cryptocurrency falling to $88,946, as details of President Trump's long-awaited Strategic...
07:00 AM GMT, Germany - Durable Goods for January: German Factory Orders: actual -7.0% MoM; forecast -2.4% MoM; previous 6.9% MoM (Revised 5.9%); German...
Today's economic calendar features critical U.S. employment data, European growth figures, and multiple central bank speakers amid heightened market...
Asian markets extend losses with Japan's Nikkei 225 plunging 2.1% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 falling 1.6%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng...
American indices are seeing strong declines today, particularly driven by the technology sector. The S&P 500 is down about -1.8%, the Dow Jones...
The sell-off across the US equity market extends, with US100 down more than 2.2% intraday. US mega-caps such as Amazon, Meta Platforms are down more than...
Fastenal (FAST.US) is up nearly 4% today, reaching new yearly highs following the release of its February 2025 sales report. While total sales remained...
President Trump announced today on Truth Social that all tariffs on so-called USMCA goods from Mexico will be lifted until April 2. Following the tariff...
Hims & Hers (HIMS.US), a company specializing in selling compounded medications, is experiencing an approximately 8% decline today following a court's...
Coffee futures have interrupted their three-session losing streak today, declining by more than 4%. In recent days, coffee prices had been rising due to...
US natural gas inventories change according to EIA: -80 bcf vs -92 bcf exp. and -261 bcf previously The reading came in lower than expected, signalling...
Wall Street opens the session with significant declines. US100 and US500 are losing around -1.5%. The US dollar is weakening. VIX is soaring almost 8%...
Patrick Harker, CEO of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve, commented on US inflation and economic sentiments today, pointing to rising inflation risks, despite...
ECB lowered interest rates by 25 bps, in line with markets expectations. Here are the ECB chair, Christine Lagarde remarks on eurozone economic growth,...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 224.25K; previous 224.00K; Initial Jobless Claims:...
