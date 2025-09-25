Aussie dives on weak employment and Chinese data
Summary: Australian employment shrinks while unemployment rises in October A set of Chinese figures for October disappoints across the board Aussie...
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Summary: Preliminary GDP releases for Q3 from various countries will be reported through the day PPI for October from the United States A lot...
US indices finished yesterday’s session slightly higher except NASDAQ which fell 0.05%, Dow Jones increased 0.3% and SP500 added 0.1% - earlier...
Summary: US indices at daily highs as Powell testifies US inflation offers a mixed picture UK CPI falls to 3-year low Market...
Summary: Jerome Powell testifies on Capitol Hill Nothing major from the Fed chair US indices near ATHS, USD and Gold both...
Summary: Double top pattern can be spotted on EURUSD daily chart CHFPLN rebounded off a key support zone at 3.86 PLN Gold market with a chance...
US headline inflation edged up to 1.8% y/y in October (consensus 1.7%) but core inflation was lower at 2.3%, below market consensus and September reading...
Last year markets were rattled by currency crises in Turkey and Argentina. This year the problems arose in a place where not many were expecting them....
USDCAD has been trading in an upward trend since 29th October In case of a correction, look at support market with local geometry USDCAD...
Summary: UK CPI Y/Y: +1.5% vs +1.6% exp. +1.7% prior Core Y/Y unchanged at +1.7%. +1.7% exp Stocks slide lower A...
Decision on European car tariffs expected today DE30 painted fresh YTD high yesterday Lufthansa (LHA.DE) reached agreement with cabin...
Summary: Socialists (PSOE) and Unidas Podemos reached an agreement to forge a coalition government Both parties lost some seats after Sunday’s...
CPI data releases from Sweden, United States and United Kingdom Jerome Powell to testify before the Joint Economic Committee of Congress Preliminary...
US indices finished yesterday’s session slightly higher with NASDAQ rising 0.3% and SP500 rising 0.2%, Dow Jones closed flat Falls...
Summary: US stocks make record highs ahead of key Trump speech US500 hits 3100; DE30 tags 13300 Chilean peso collapses UK...
Summary: US benchmarks hit new record peak Trump speech at 5PM (GMT) the main event Focus will be on any trade comments It...
USDCLP currency pair was under an upward pressure last week as protests in Chile intensified over government policies to change constitution and increase...
Equity indices are close to 2019 highs both in the US for US500, US100 and US30 and in Europe for DE30 and FRA40 as traders await two key signals from...
Silver Break below the level marked with an equality of downward corrections and a dive below the $17 handle could invalidate the upward...
Summary: Brexit party to not contest Tory seats Seen as a major boost to the prospects of a majority Pound jumps in response...
