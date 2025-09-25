Technical alert: Gold
Gold has been trading in a downward trend since the beginning of the month The key resistance can be found at $1460 Gold market has been...
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Summary: More soft data from the UK Employment change drops; Wage growth falls GBPNZD looking to push higher ahead of RBNZ Even...
Upbeat moods at the beginning of the European trading DE30 opens higher but slides afterwards, 50-hour moving average in play Carmakers...
Summary: 2-year expected inflation in New Zealand falls to the lowest since Q4 2016 RBNZ is likely to slash interest rates this evening to the...
Trump to deliver speech on trade UK labour data for September expected to mimic reading for August German ZEW index forecasted to...
US indices finished yesterday’s session roughly unchanged; in turn Asian markets are trading higher this morning with the Japanese NIKKEI leading...
Summary: Pound jumps as Farage announces Tory support UK GDP bounces back but data still soft Wall St. starts lower There’s...
Summary: US benchmarks slide to start the week Asian trade weight on sentiment US500 dips below H1 cloud All the...
There’s been a sharp move higher in the pound in recent trade after Nigel Farage has announced that his Brexit party won’t contest the 317...
Summary: UK avoids technical recession Other data still points to a slowdown 1.2750 a level to watch in GBPUSD To...
Quiet on the data front with several countries observing bank holidays for remembrance day. France, Belgium and Poland are off today as well as the...
US indices ended last week with a fairly positive session with the Nasdaq adding +0.48%, S&P500 +0.26%, DJIA eking out a tiny +0.02% gain. On the...
Summary: White House “optimistic” on trade deal Positive reaction in stocks minimal US small caps showing...
The main economic release from the North American session comes from Canada this afternoon, with the latest jobs data coming in worse than expected. The...
Precious metals can be found under selling pressure as upbeat moods dominate on the stock market Silver is trading at the lowest levels since August During...
Summary: Bitcoin comes back to range trading after substantial price gains Will Ripple keep moving down? Russia intends to roll out a bill in...
Summary: GBP little changed on the week FTSE gains but lags peers Gold set for largest drop in 3 years On the...
European stocks open lower on final trading session of the week DE30 dipped at the beginning of the cash session but managed to recover Juncker...
Summary: October bring relief to Chinese companies as exports rose much more than expected on the back of improved sentiment surrounding a partial...
Canadian unemployment rate expected to remain at 5.5% in October Another increase expected in Michigan survey data Credit Agricole...
