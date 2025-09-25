Morning wrap
US indices ended Thursday’s session higher with Dow Jones rising 0.7%, SP500 and NASDAQ rising 0.3%; this positive sentiment has not been seen...
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
US Says the phase-one China trade deal would include a rollback in tariffs. US major indices ticked higher on the correction but remain below...
Summary: Gold and Silver swoon in risk off trade Wall St. moves up to new record highs GBP dips as BoE keeps rates on hold While...
While trade optimism has pushed US indices to all-time highs, precious metals are clearly the losers of this situation. Market optimism drives bond yields...
Summary: US benchmarks soar to new highs US30 moves above 27500 Qualcomm to rise after earnings beat Once more we’re...
Summary: BoE keep base rate at 0.75% as expected Two dovish dissenters cause GBP to dip FTSE lifted by US-China trade news As...
NZDUSD rebounded from the lower limit of Overbalance structure A reversal pattern can be spotted on the chart - inverse SHS NZDUSD is trading...
Equity indices have been driven lately by trade news. Avalanche of signals that some kind of partial trade pact between the US and China could be signed...
Equity indices trade higher on upbeat trade remarks DE30 closes in on all-time high Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE) sinks after cutting...
The United States and China have reportedly agreed to lift tariffs in phases, according to Bloomberg citing a Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman. The...
Summary: Australian trade balance for September produced a higher than expected trade surplus Risk-off prevails this morning as the US and China...
Summary: Bank of England to announce its decision on rates and release a quarterly inflation report Jobs data from the United States Czech central...
Mixed trading on Wall Street yesterday with NASDAQ falling 0.3%, SP500 rising 0.1% and Dow Jones staying flat Wall Street earnings season:...
Trump-Xi meet to sign Us-China trade deal can be delayed until december as talk continue over terms and venue - senior Trump administration official. It...
Summary: Large inventory build and OPEC+ talk weighs on Oil Stocks pull back further Match feeling lovesick UK election...
The weekly crude oil inventory release has shown a huge increase and come in far higher than expected, sending the price of brent back down below the $63...
Summary: Potential reversal harmonic XABCD pattern on US100 Gold is trading in consolidation range GBPUSD pulls back from 1.3000 handle GOLD GOLD...
Summary: Potential reversal signal for US2000 Vix aiming for 3rd daily gain in a row Match shares to swoon The...
DE30 rebounded form the lower limit of Overbalance structure DE30 is once again trading at a key resistance at 13 160 pts DAX (DE30)...
Summary: PM Johnson to ask to dissolve parliament Conservatives draw unwanted (and wanted?) scrutiny German stocks reach highest...
