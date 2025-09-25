DE30 remains near key resistance zone
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
European stocks lacked common direction at the beginning of Wednesday’s session DE30 remains near key resistance zone at 13160 pts Adidas...
Summary: Unemployment rises slightly more than expected, the increase was almost fully offset by a rise in labour force participation Employment...
Summary: Unit labor costs data from the US to draw attention this afternoon Final PMIs from European economies Polish central bank rate decision Between...
Wall Street finished yesterday’s session pretty flat with SP500 falling 0.1%, Dow Jones gaining 0.1% and NASDAQ remaining unchanged A...
Summary: USD gains after ISM beats forecasts Wall St. pulls back from record high Uber tumbles after earnings update UK...
A stronger than expected data point for the US service sector has provided a further boost to the buck which was already trading higher on the day and...
Range of the head and shoulders pattern still has a chance to realize USDJPY rebound from the neck line of SHS formation The buyers managed to...
Summary: UK Services PMI: 50.0 vs 49.6 exp Data follows manufacturing beat Bull flag seen in GBPJPY A...
Mixed moods at the opening of the European session DE30 halts upward move after reaching level of double top from May-June 2018 Daimler...
Summary: Soft services indices from the UK and the US Employment report from New Zealand for Q3 Some central bankers on the agenda 9:30...
Summary: Comments that China demands from Trump to remove tariffs imposed in September have lifted risk sentiment (it seems rather unlikely Trump...
Wall Street finished yesterday's session slightly somewhat higher with NASDAQ rising 0.6%, and Dow Jones and SP500 climbing 0.4% Asian...
Summary: New record highs for US stocks DE30 smashes through 13000 level ECB’s Lagarde set for German address South...
A key resistance zone can be found near 1.1200 handle A break below 1.1075 can launch a bigger decline EURUSD has been trading in an upward...
Summary: New all-time highs for major US indices Trade hopes boost sentiment after Ross’s comments US2000 back above...
November has started very brightly for equity markets as trade deal hopes push indices higher in US and Europe. DE30 is up more than 1% on Monday and over...
Business activity in Europe remains weak With higher NFP in the US, is the Fed right to stop lowering rates? Emerging markets see recessionary signals...
Summary: FTSE moves up to 5-week high GBP drifts lower as ZAR gains Saudi Aramco set for world’s largest IPO There’s...
Risk-on moods at the beginning of European session DAX (DE30) jumps above the 13000 pts mark German carmakers trade higher as Ross...
PMI data from Poland and the United Kingdom Hard data from the US expected to show deterioration New ECB President, Christine Lagarde,...
