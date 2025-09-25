ZAR rallies after Moody’s leaves credit rating untouched
Summary: Moody’s left South African last investment-grade credit rating unchanged on Friday Rating agency lowered the outlook to negative...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
US indices gained notably on Friday with NASDAQ and Dow Jones rallying 1.1% and SP500 rising 1%; this upbeat sentiment has also been seen across...
Summary: US jobs report beats forecasts ISM misses but stocks break to record highs USD falling lower against most peers UK...
Summary: ISM manufacturing PMI: 48.3 vs 48.9 exp Earlier solid NFP report US500 back near record highs The...
The US jobs report for October has shown a better than expected reading with a positive revision also seen to the prior month. The data was as...
Just an hour to go until the biggest economic release of the week with US non-farm payrolls due at 12:30 GMT. +90k expected after +136k prior. The ADP...
Summary: UK Manufacturing PMI: 49.6 vs 48.2 exp. 2nd consecutive beat but 6th in a row sub 50 EURGBP remains in a narrow...
US jobs report expected < 100k ISM manufacturing forecast for another contraction UK manufacturing PMI seen at 48.2 It’s...
US indices broke their winning streak yesterday with the S&P500 -0.3%, DJIA -0.5% and Nasdaq -0.14% all ending in the red. The declines came after...
Summary: Sentiment takes a hit no trade concerns China doubts long-term deal with Trump possible European and US stocks slide...
Summary: Indices dip on China trade news; Trump responds US core inflation metric falls S&P500 still near record highs There...
Oil WTI is trading below the key support zone at $54.65 The price may break the lower limit of 1:1 structure At the beginning of today's...
Earnings releases from 5 oil supermajors scheduled for this week Companies managed expectations ahead of report publications Slowdown...
Summary: China raise doubts on long term US trade deal Stocks slide lower; Gold and Bonds spike Euro area inflation remains subdued There’s...
Bloomberg reports that Chinese officials doubt a long-term trade agreement with Donald Trump is possible. This casts a long shadow even on a short-term...
Majority of the European indices trade higher at the beginning of Thursday’s session DE30 tests limits of the 12895-12935 pts range...
Summary: Bank of Japan decided to keep monetary policy settings unchanged during its October meeting, hours after the Fed cut rates for the third...
Euro area CPI expected to slow to 1.1% YoY Italian GDP data forecasted to show recession in Q3 US PCE inflation seen at 1.7% YoY...
US indices finished yesterday’s session somewhat higher with gains ranging from 0.3% to 0.4%; sentiment has been mixed in Asia so far as Hang...
Fed cuts rates for the 3rd time this year Central bank signals a pause in easing Limited market reaction so far The FOMC decided to cut interest...
