Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Summary: The House of Commons failed to equip Johnson with a two-thirds majority for his snap elections plan Johnson will attempt to put forward...
Conference Board consumer confidence to be released in the early afternoon 2 Dow Jones members (Pfizer and Merck) to report earnings today 2...
US indices closed higher on Monday with NASDAQ rising 1%, SP500 moving up 0.6% and Dow Jones rising 0.5%; in Asian markets we have had rather gloomy...
Summary: US benchmarks make new all-time highs DE30 hits fresh 2019 peak Tusk announces EU27 agree upon Brexit extension GBP...
By its own recent lofty standards it’s been a fairly quiet day for the pound, but we could be set for some volatility this evening with MPs set to...
Summary: US benchmarks rally into uncharted territory US-China deal hopes provide the boost Busy week ahead on the economic calendar The...
US dollar ahead of the key triggers this week France sees a pick up in PMIs Profits in China tumble in September US – should...
Silver rebounds from the key resistance zone Break below 17.94 handle could call for deeper declines The silver price reached the key resistance...
The German DE30 is surging again on Monday enjoying news on Brexit extension and is already 9% up from the October low. At present buyers have no major...
Summary: Brexit deadline to be extended to Jan 31st 2020 MPs to vote later on PMs election request GBPUSD remains well supported Despite...
Mixed beginning to the European session DE30 attempts a break above short-term trading range Covestro (COV1.DE) trades higher on...
Summary: Australian Treasury signals the RBA could start buying bank bonds to take downward pressure off their profitability The RBA could also...
Semi-important data from the US to be released in the afternoon Decision on the length of Brexit extension expected today Alphabet...
US indices finished the last trading session in the past week higher with NASDAQ rising 0.7%, Dow Jones adding 0.6% and SP500 climbing 0.4% Upbeat...
USTR said in statement that China and US are very close to finalize some sections of trade deal which indicates a further progress. The office mentioned...
Summary: UK PM Johnson makes election push GBP set to post weekly decline Amazon falls as earnings disappoint Death...
Summary: Amazon to begin lower after latest results Shares fall as much as 9% in after-hours trade US100 respecting resistance...
Summary: Deep falls on Bitcoin weighed on other cryptocurrencies Ripple breaks out of the overbalance structure This week has not been the...
GBPJPY is trading below the resistance at 141.20 area Pair with a chance for downward correction Rally on the pound clearly slowed down...
