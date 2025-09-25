PM Johnson makes new election push
Summary: Boris to try and call election on Monday EU27 agree in principle to Brexit extension GBP drifts lower on the week; FTSE...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
More
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
More
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Summary: Boris to try and call election on Monday EU27 agree in principle to Brexit extension GBP drifts lower on the week; FTSE...
European indices turn lower after higher opening DE30 pulls back from the top of short-term trading range MTU Aero (MTX.DE) declines...
Summary: Macroeconomic releases from the South Korean economy have been dismal of late South Korean KOSPI seems to be driven by consumer sentiment This...
Swedish retail sales to be released in the morning EU ambassadors could decide on length of Brexit extension today Members of Norges...
US indices finished mixed yesterday’s session with NASDAQ rising 0.8%, SP500 moving up 0.2% and Dow Jones falling 0.1%; the same can be said...
Summary: ECB maintains interest rates Final press conference from Draghi Eurozone data remains weak UK100 jumps to 3-week...
While the pound has garnered the lion’s share of attention in recent weeks, one by product of its strong surge higher has been an underperformance...
The final press conference from ECB president Mario Draghi has seemingly delivered little in terms of surprises so far and unless there’s a...
The ECB has maintained interest rates with the key depo rate staying at the record low of -0.5%. This was in line with the market consensus and investors...
30% of S&P 500 companies have already reported earnings for Q3 Annual earnings growth on the index level is negative Third quarter...
The Turkish central bank slashed its one week overnight repo rate to 14% from 16.5%, well more than the consensus suggesting a cut to 15.5%. It was another...
US30 rebounds from the local support zone at 26700 pts handle The main trend remains upward US indices are trading near theirs ATH. No...
While the current week has once more been dominated by Brexit headlines, markets on the whole appear to be consolidating after the wild swings seen in...
Summary: More weak PMI data from across EU EURUSD dips lower ECB decision 12:45 (BST). Final Draghi press conference to...
European indices move higher after upbeat French PMIs DE30 painted a fresh 16-month high Daimler (DAI.DE) surges on solid Q3 earnings...
Summary: German PMIs have come close to market expectations Readings have been weaker than expected though Euro has barely changed as a result A...
German PMIs to be released in the morning ECB expected to stay on hold today Riksbank, Norges Bank and CBRT to announce 8:30...
Summary: Boris Johnson has asked for a Brexit delay because he had to abide by the law France pushes for a short delay only until November 15 GBP...
US indices finished yesterday’s trading slightly higher with gains ranging from 0.2% to 0.3%; positive sentiment is also spreading across Asian...
Summary: Dow bounces after Boeing reports DE30 reclaims 12700 handle Oil jumps above $60 on surprise inventory draw Pound...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator