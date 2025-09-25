Breaking news: Oil jumps above $60 on surprise inventory draw
The weekly crude oil inventories have shown an unexpected drawdown and sending oil market to their highest level of the day. The full report was as follows: Headline:...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Summary: GBPUSD broke above the downward sloping trend line but the pair encounter another obstacle EURUSD is trading in a key resistance...
Summary: US30 moves back into the green after early declines Index boosted by BA earnings US30 in danger of lagging US500 for...
EURUSD returns to earlier-broken upward channel The pair is trading in a key support zone The EURUSD is trading in the key area above psychological...
Summary: Government pause WAB after defeat on timetable EU expected to offer an extension GBP dips but selling remains fairly...
Lacklustre moods at the beginning of the European session DE30 attempts to break back above the 12700 pts handle Continental (CON.DE)...
Oil traders await stockpiles data Brexit drama continues 3:30 pm BST - DoE report on oil inventories. API report released yesterday...
Summary: The House of Commons approved the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, it rejected the Johnson’s proposed timetable instead Now it’s...
On Tuesday the UK Parliament approved the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement (329-299) but rejected a Johnson’s Brexit timetable (308-322) assuming...
The UK lawmakers reject the Brexit timetable by 322 votes against, mainly by DUP votes. 308 voted for the timetable. Johnson said that he is disappointed...
UK lawmakers pass the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement for the first time in history. The votes in favor are 329 and 299 against. Now the timetable vote is...
Summary: UK MPs to vote on withdrawal agreement US stocks trade near record peak CAD mixed after election and retail sales Oil...
There’s been a sharp move higher in both Oil and Oil.WTI in recent trade after Reuters reported that OPEC are to consider deeper oil cuts at the...
Summary: S&P500 just over 0.5% from all-time high P&G to gain after outlook raised CAD falls back as retail sales miss October...
Corn Corn price reacted to the technical level - 400 cents per bushel The latest WASDE report showed ending stocks declining below 2 billion...
Summary: MPs to vote on withdrawal bill this evening (scheduled 7PM) Government expected to have narrow victory GBP pulls back...
SHS pattern can be spotted on the chart Buyers appeared at the key support Key resistance can be found at 5670 handle Looking at the...
Mixed beginning of the European session DE30 struggles near the 12750 pts handle SAP (SAP.DE) partnered with Microsoft (MSFT.US) European...
Summary: The Liberals are likely to win federal elections with a weakened mandate though A minority government is the most likely scenario for...
Polish construction output data to be released in the morning Brexit votes to be held in the evening 4 Dow Jones members to report...
