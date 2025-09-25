Morning wrap
US indices finished yesterday's session broadly higher with NASDAQ gaining the most (0.9%), SP500 rose 0.7% while Dow Jones increased 0.2% Sentiment...
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Summary: GBPUSD hits new 5 ½ month high above $1.30 Gains come despite no meaningful vote today US stocks start the new...
As should come as little surprise to those who follow John Bercow, the speaker of the house has announced that there will be no meaningful Brexit vote...
Summary: US benchmarks gain on Kudlow comments Small-caps move up near 1-month high Halliburton profits fall on weak NA...
Summary: Canadians are going to ballot boxes today A final outcome is likely to be a toss-up as Conservatives and Liberals go neck-and-neck Trudeau...
AUDUSD is trading in a downward trend Double bottom pattern can be spotted on the chart The key resistance can be found at 0.6875 handle The...
Key World economies look ahead to flash October PMIs Last ECB meeting with Draghi at the helm China’s growth slows, Korean trade plunges Europe...
Summary: Markets seemingly still hopeful Boris’s deal could pass UK MPs expected to vote in the coming days GBPUSD moves...
GBPUSD shrugged parliament’s failure to vote in the Brexit deal on Saturday and has just surged past 1.30 – the highest since May 2019 and...
European indices move higher at the beginning of a new week DE30 trade near the upper limit of a short-term range Vonovia (VNA.DE)...
Polish retail sales growth expected to accelerate Brexit uncertainty continues Federal elections in Canada 9:00 am BST -...
Summary: South Korean exports tumbled during the first 20 days of October Producer and consumer prices have fallen lately too signalling tepid...
Boris Johnson failed to get sufficient support of his Brexit agreement during a voting on Saturday; he will ask the House of Commons to back his...
Chinese GDP growth slows in the third quarter More MPs express support for Boris Johnson’s deal Coca-Cola and American Express...
S&P 500 futures hint at flat opening American Express (AXP.US) and Coca-Cola (KO.US) beat revenue estimates Charles Schwab (SCHW.US)...
GBPUSD is trading in an upward trend The price rebounded from a lower limit of Overbalance structure yesterday The key support can...
Summary: Relative optimism across markets has not supported digital coins Ethereum breaks below the lower bound of the bullish channel The 7...
Mixed session on the Old Continent on Friday, Brexit in the spotlight DE30 sends warning signals near early-July peak AMS discussed...
Summary: Economic growth in the world’s second largest economy slowed more than expected in Q3 A set of monthly releases for September brought...
Summary: Several central bankers to take the floor during the day Polish industrial data for September ECB’s current account for August 9:00...
