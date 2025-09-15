BREAKING: ECB cuts interest rates by 25 bps. EURUSD gains
ECB Interest Rate Actual 2.65% (Forecast 2.65%, Previous 2.90%) We can see a positive reaction on EURUSD after the ECB decision today. The interest...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD.US) shares fell yesterday (05.03.2025) 6% following the cybersecurity leader's disappointing earnings outlook, highlighting...
The European Central Bank is set to announce its sixth cut in this monetary normalization cycle today, bringing the deposit rate down to 2.5% from its...
DE40 erases early gains Automotive and aviation are the mainstay of gains in Europe Overall market situation: European markets are...
The euro is once again in the spotlight of investors. In addition to new reports on tariffs (direct impact on the dollar) and military investment in the...
Sweden CPI (Y/Y) Feb P: 1.3% (est 1.1%; prev 0.9%) - CPI (M/M): 0.6% (est 0.5%; prev 0.0%) - CPIF (M/M): 0.9% (est 0.7%; prev 0.4%) - CPIF (Y/Y):...
A 25bp rate cut is widely expected at the European Central Bank’s meeting today, with much of the focus now on what the guidance will be for the...
Wall Street ended yesterday's trading in a positive mood. The Nasdaq index posted almost 1.5% gains, while the S&P500 index added 1.12% and...
US indices are on track to finish higher, with the S&P 500 rising 0.4%, Nasdaq 100 adding 0.5%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.6%. EIA...
Moderna, the pharmaceutical giant renowned for its groundbreaking mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, is currently navigating a pivotal transition, pivoting away from...
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) shares fell as much as 12% in trading on Wednesday after the cybersecurity giant issued a disappointing earnings outlook,...
WTI crude oil is losing more than 3% today, while the decline has exceeded 6% since the beginning of this week. Today, the price is dropping below $66...
EIA Crude Oil Inventories: 3.614M (forecast 0.8M; previous 2.332M) EIA Gasoline Inventories: -1.433M (forecast -0.75M; previous 0.369M) EIA...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - ISM Data for February: ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity: actual 54.4; previous 54.5; ISM...
US indices are showing mixed performance, with most major benchmarks experiencing declines. The US2000 is down -1.05%, while the US100 has fallen...
02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for February: S&P Global Services PMI: actual 51 vs forecast 49.7; previous 52.9; S&P...
United States - Employment Data for February: ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: Actual: 77K; Forecast 141K; Previous 183K; Policy...
Moderna (MRNA.US) stock is up nearly 9% ahead of Wall Street's open today after the company's CEO and a board member bought a combined $6 million...
Oil: OPEC+ has indicated in its latest statement that it intends to proceed with increasing production from April. The production increase is intended...
DE40 gains 1.75% Arms, financial and industrial sectors are leaders in growth in Europe Mixed Adidas forecasts push stock prices down General...
