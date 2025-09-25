Morning wrap
US indices finished yesterday’s trading slightly higher with NASDAQ climbing 0.4%, SP500 rising 0.3% and Dow Jones moving up 0.1% On...
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Summary: GBPUSD hits 5-month high near $1.30 on new Brexit deal Pound then pulls back on DUP message Oil rises despite large inventory...
The weekly crude oil inventories have shown a large build in US stockpiles with the larger than expected rise ending a run of 4 consecutive misses on the...
Summary: US benchmarks trading higher ahead of the open S&P500 back at the 3000 handle Morgan Stanley to rise after strong...
Aussie jumps on better-than-expected employment report The key resistance can be found at the 0.6875 area The AUDUSD bounced...
Italian government aims to tackle tax evasion in the country Volkswagen postpones investment decision amid unrest in Syria Ericsson...
The British pound is reversing its previous gains following subsequent Bloomberg headlines saying the DUP will not vote for Johnson’s Brexit deal. GBPUSD,...
Several sources have now confirmed that the Brexit deal has been reached sending GBP and indices sharply higher. DE30 test 12800 – level not seen...
Summary: UK retail sales M/M: 0.0% vs -0.2% M/M exp. -0.3% prior Brexit remains front and centre for GBP EU summit begins; DUP...
European indices move higher on trade optimism DE30 extends gains after closing above 12650 pts Investors call on Wirecard (WDI.DE)...
Polish data expected to show acceleration in wage growth EU summit starts today, UK retail sales to be published in the morning Oil...
Summary: Australian labour market added almost 15k new jobs in September A drop in unemployment was offset by a corresponding decline in participation Aussie...
The GBPUSD has declined immediately following Bloomberg headlines that DUP could not support of current suggestions on customs. The party also adds that...
US indices closed lower on Wednesday, though the losses were rather small with NASDAQ falling 0.3%, SP500 moving down 0.2% and Dow Jones shedding...
Summary: GBP traders await big moves with Brexit deal in focus GBPUSD hits 5-month high ahead of EU summit Disappointing retail...
Summary: US500 still near 3000 handle Disappointing US retail sales data has little impact Canadian CPI misses forecasts Stock...
Summary: DE30 is trading at YTD highs US500 near 3000 pts, remains close to ATH A reversal pattern can be spotted on CHFPLN DE30 The...
Summary: September retail sales come in well below expectations US dollar dips on the data, but quickly reverses its losses Rate cut odds may...
GBPUSD surges following reports saying that the main stumbling block towards the deal was removed. The Democratic Unionist Party is said to accept the...
EURUSD continues to move sideways The price rebounded from the key support at 1.10 USD The EURUSD is trading sideways between 1.10 and...
