GBP traders await big moves with Brexit deal in focus
Last week saw the GBPUSD post its largest 2-day rally in over a decade as the pound surged across the board on rising hopes of a new Brexit deal. With...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
More
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
More
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Last week saw the GBPUSD post its largest 2-day rally in over a decade as the pound surged across the board on rising hopes of a new Brexit deal. With...
Recent remarks from the EU say that Brexit deal is rather impossible unless the UK moves with further proposals. The European Union indicates that technical...
Summary: UK CPI Y/Y: +1.7% vs +1.8% exp. +1.7% prior Barnier and Boirs meeting in focus for GBP traders GBPUSD remains close to...
European equities move lower after mixed opening DE30 struggles near late-July peak Wacker Chemie (WCH.DE) slumps after cutting full-year...
The South African rand has fallen sharply against the US dollar as the state power company Eskom announced rolling blackouts this morning. The...
CPI data from the United Kingdom, the euro area and Canada US retail sales data for September to be released in the early afternoon Fed...
Summary: Price growth in the third quarter slowed down, though a deceleration was a touch smaller than expected Core prices keep hovering slightly...
US indices ended yesterday’s session with solid gains with NASDAQ gaining 1.2%, SP500 rising 1% and Dow Jones climbing 0.9% On the...
Summary: GBPUSD surges above $1.27 on draft Brexit deal reports DE30 hits YTD high Mixed results for banks as US earnings season...
There’s been a swift move higher in the pound in recent trade after news crossed the wires that EU and UK negotiators are closing in on a draft Brexit...
Cocoa prices are rising sharply once again, gaining 2.7% on Tuesday. Prices are up nearly 15% over the past 2 months, partly on the back of stronger British...
Summary: US500 remains near recent highs Several major firms report earnings ahead of the open Focus on 5 financial stocks; JPM,...
Oil Compliance with OPEC output cut agreement stood at 200% in the previous month due to attacks on Saudi refineries Next OPEC+ meeting...
AUDUSD pulls back from the resistance at 61.8% Fibonacci retracement The key support can be found at lower limit of 1:1 structure The AUDUSD...
Summary: Latest UK jobs data shows hints of softening Brexit still the main driver ahead of EU summit GBP remains near recent...
European shares open higher but trim gains during the first hour DE30 struggles at 112.8% exterior retracement of early-October dip Wirecard...
Summary: Chinese headline price growth accelerates more than expected Food prices remain a prime reason why prices in the Chinese economy keep...
German ZEW index for October expected to move lower UK wage growth to remain unchanged in August Number of major US companies to...
Asian equities are mixed this morning except Japanese NIKKEI climbing as much as 1.9% as this market was off on Monday; SP500 futures point to a...
Summary: Equities bounce after early weakness as China refuse to sign deal Mnuchin upbeat on future prospects Pound pares gains...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator