Breaking news: Pound spikes higher on upbeat joint statement
A joint statement from Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar has seen a spike higher in the pound. The message on Twitter read as follows: ...
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
There’s been a swift move higher in stocks in recent trade after Donald Trump took to Twitter with the following post: "Big day of negotiations...
Summary: US September CPI Y/Y: +1.7% vs +1.8% exp Trade in focus as US-China talks continue Markets await further news A...
Wall Street earnings season is just around the corner Airlines start to cancel 737 MAX orders as take-off may be delayed further Alphabet...
Triple top formation can be spotted on the chart The pair is testing the key support zone Looking at the D1 interval, one can...
Summary: UK GDP M/M: -0.1% vs 0.0% exp. Prior revised up by 0.1% to +0.4% GBP remains near recent lows The...
European indices slide at the beginning of Tuesday’s session DE30 upholds tight trading range Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) and Porsche...
Next round of trade talks begins today in Washington ECB to release minutes from the September meeting Grains await WASDE report...
Summary: FOMC minutes signal some officials were afraid of a liquidity squeeze A lot of conflicting headlines regarding US-Sino trade discussions Risk-on...
US indices finished yesterday’s trading broadly higher with NASDAQ climbing 1%, SP500 rising 0.9% and Dow Jones going up 0.7% During...
Minutes from the September FOMC meeting showed that there was a debate about when it is appropriate to end policy easing. A few bankers judged that market...
Summary: Mixed day for stocks Oil dips after inventory build GBP Spike fades along with deal hopes Turkey begins...
Minutes from the September FOMC meeting will be released at 7:00 pm (BST) and unveil reasons behind the second consecutive rate cut this year and may hint...
There’s been a bit of a pullback in the Oil markets following the release of the latest US inventory data with both Oil and Oil.WTI paring their...
Recep Erdgoan, the president of Turkey accounced that country begins offensive in Syria to force back Kurdish militians that control the border area. Excecpt...
Summary: Oil is trading above a key support at $51 A reversal pattern can be spotted at USDJPY In spite of bearish head...
If last week’s market moves were mainly driven by economic releases, the theme this week has been far more focused on politics with the latest developments...
Head and shoulders formation can be spotted on the chart The price rebounded from the neck line Looking at the D1 interval...
European indices shrug off early weakness DE30 bounces back above the 12000 pts handle Commerzbank (CBK.DE) considers “4-digit”...
API report hinted at bigger than expected build. Will DoE data confirm? Fed Chairman Powell scheduled to speak Traders await FOMC...
