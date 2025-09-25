Fed to start buying Treasury bills to ease money market tensions
Summary: Fed’s Powell announced yesterday the central bank would start purchasing Treasury bills This step is designed to boost the amount...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
More
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
More
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Summary: Fed’s Powell announced yesterday the central bank would start purchasing Treasury bills This step is designed to boost the amount...
US indices finished yesterday’s trading well below the flat line - NASDAQ lost 1.7%, SP500 slid 1.6% and Dow Jones fell 1.2% Weakish...
Summary: GBPUSD falls to 1-month low below $1.22 as Brexit concerns weigh Most indices in the red as US-China hopes fade Domino’s...
The pound is the worst performing major currency today, dropping against all its peers as any hopes that the UK and EU will agree upon a new Brexit deal...
Oil Saudi Arabia informed that it has fully restored output capacity lost during drone attacks Oil prices dropped below pre-attack levels Market...
Summary: Trade concerns to weigh on US benchmarks US500 (-0.6%) back below 2920 Dominos announced earnings miss Hopes...
FRA40 bounced off the lower limit of the earlier-broken Overbalance structure Possibility of extending downward move The nearest support...
Major stock market indices are trading lower on Tuesday as optimism ahead of trade talks scheduled for Thursday falters. Deepening of decline was triggered...
Summary: Reports that Brexit talks “close to breaking down” GBP trading lower across the board LSE shares swoon as...
DE30 slumps after failing to break above the 50% Fibo level of the latest downward move Wirecard (WDI.DE) gains on 2025 target increase Airbus...
Industrial production data from European countries to be released in the morning US PPI inflation expected to stay unchanged in September Fed...
Summary: NZ government shows a higher than forecast budget surplus in the 2019 fiscal year ended in June A higher surplus signals the country has...
US indices finished yesterday’s session lower losing between 0.3% and 0.5%; in Asia sentiment has improved notably with Chinese markets returning...
EURUSD is trading in consolidation range USDJPY returns over 107,00 DAX closes in plus slightly below 12 100 handle Today's session...
Indices from Wall Street set to launch new week in red due to trade concerns Workers’ strike at General Motors (GM.US) enters fourth...
EURUSD broke above the upper limit of Overbalance structure Pair with a chance for trend reversal EURUSD broke above the upper limit of...
US labour market decent but activity data nosedive European inflation adds pressure on the ECB Weak prints prevail in Asia US – economy...
DE30 trades in the vicinity of the psychological 12000 pts barrier Bayer (BAYN.DE) surges as Roundup trial gets postponed Osram (OSR.DE)...
No key readings scheduled for Monday Brexit-headlines likely to steer the pound FOMC and ECB minutes to be released later this week Economic...
Summary: China is reportedly increasingly reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal with the US A Chinese offer to Washington, which will be submitted...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator