US indices finished Friday’s trading with decent gains following quite a solid print from the labour market; all three major indices rose 1.4%;...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Summary: US economy adds 136k new jobs in September Stocks extend recovery but initial USD strength fades Crypto newsletter: Markets...
Summary: US stocks rise to start final session of the week Markets react positively to jobs report Powell speech this evening...
Summary: US economy adds 136k new jobs in September Jobless rate unexpectedly falls to 3.5% from 3.7% Wage growth disappoints producing a 2.9%...
The major economic report of non-farm payrolls in the US will be published at 01:30 pm (BST). Market consensus indicates a print of 145k which should be...
Double top pattern can be spotted on the chart USDJPY broke below the key support at 107.00 handle USDJPY is trading below the key support...
Summary: Most of crypto markets have settled down this week following the last week declines EOS is stuck in a bullish channel IOTABTC keeps...
Summary: Lots of Brexit noise but lack of clarity GBP little changed from a week ago BP shares gain as Dudley announces...
DE30 remains close to the key support zone Infineon (IFX.DE) jumps as Nikkei reports demand for new iPhone is stronger than expected Allianz...
NFP report expected to show an addition of 140k jobs Canadian survey data forecasted to improve in September Powell to make opening...
Summary: Economic releases from the US have been gloomy Market participants have doubled down on deeper rate cuts this year “Bad data is...
US equities made an impressive U-turn on Thursday as investors’ hope for deeper rate cuts strengthened following a dismal non-manufacturing...
Summary: ISM non-manufacturing PMI: 52.6 vs 55.0 exp. 56.4 prior Gold spikes higher while USD swoons Stocks bounce from 5-week...
S&P 500 has rebounded significantly from the important support zone of 2850 points as Fed fund futures are now pricing a 92% probability of interest...
Summary: ISM non-manufacturing PMI: 52.6 vs 55.0 exp. 56.4 prior Gold spikes, US stocks and USD both fall The leading...
Summary: ISM in focus after impact of Tuesday’s releases NFP release also on the radar S&P500 languishes near...
EURUSD is trading below the upper limit of Overbalance structure The main trend remains downward EURUSD remains in a long-term downward...
The pound versus the greenback is testing the highest from October 1 as Boris Johnson said that EU will examine UK proposals objectively. Johnson said...
Disastrous exports data does not bode well for the Korean economy US brokerage stocks plummet as Charles Schwab (SCHW.US) ramps up price...
Summary: UK services PMI: 49.5 vs 50.3 exp. 50.6 prior Reading hints at fair chance of technical recession Minimal reaction in...
