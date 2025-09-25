CAC40 bounces higher after two days of heavy sell-off
CAC40 (FRA40) bounces higher after WTO ruling Luxury goods companies jump as US tariffs are seen less damaging than expected Airbus...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Non-manufacturing ISM expected to decline Range of central bankers scheduled to deliver speeches German stock market remains shut...
Summary: The WTO ruled the US could retaliate for illegal government aid to Airbus The US is to implement duties on $7.5 billion worth of European...
US indices plunged on Wednesday with Dow Jones losing as much as 1.9%, SP500 fell 1.8% and NASDAQ declined 1.6%; bearish sentiment prevails also...
Since the beginning of the session there has been a negative sentiment on the stock market, with every hour the falls are getting deeper and deeper. The...
Summary: Stocks swoon further with US500 <2900 Dollar also declines with ADP fairly weak Gold pushes back above the $1500/oz...
The monthly US jobs report is often one of the biggest events for markets, but the upcoming data for September (released Friday 1:30PM BST) has taken on...
Summary: Local double top formation can be spotted on CHFPLN chart Declines on stock markets deepen GBPUSD failed to break above the 1.2550 handle Let’s...
Summary: The US economy adds as many as 135k new jobs in September US dollar trades slightly lower against JPY The US economy added as many...
Summary: Boris Johnson delivers Tory party address Little further detail on Brexit proposals announced GBP remains mixed...
Contradictory signals on the gold market Head and shoulders formation can be spotted on the chart The buyers entered the market at...
Global stock markets plummet in response to disappointing ISM reading DE30 tests the lower limit of the Overbalance structure Covestro...
UK construction PMI expected to remain deep in contraction territory ADP to release employment report in the early afternoon National...
Summary: Boris Johnson is expected to put a proposal to the EU later today The EU denies it is ready to for any concessions on Irish backstop GBP...
US indices saw widespread declines on Tuesday following a grim manufacturing ISM reading; Dow Jones declined 1.3%, SP500 fell 1.2% and NASDAQ dived...
According to the people familiar with the matter, EU sees possible concessions if UK accepts backstop. GBPUSD spikes to the highest today after release...
Summary: ISM manufacturing PMI: 47.8 vs 50.4 exp. 49.12 prior Stocks swoon, USD pulls back, Gold spikes Improvement in UK data...
The US economy has been perceived as resistant to global slowdown. The latest ISM does not fit into that narrative though – a drop to 47.8...
Weak global data and RBA interest rate cut are weighing on currencies today leaving the US dollar to bear the brunt of adjustment. Indeed the AUDUSD is...
Oil Crude oil stockpiles sit near the seasonal low, what could exert some selling pressure on oil market Crude price sits below the 5-year...
