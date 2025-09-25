Wall St. to start little changed ahead of ISM data
Summary: US indices consolidate after strong weekly start S&P500 attempting to break out of falling channel Focus on ISM manufacturing...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Silver declined significantly over the past few sessions Broad zigzag correction could be on the cards Precious metals experienced...
Summary: UK Manufacturing PMI: 48.3 vs 47.0 exp. 47.4 prior Rise largely due to one-off Brexit related quirks GBPUSD back in prior...
DE30 eyes a test of the upper limit of the Overbalance structure Deutsche Post (DPW.DE) presented strategy through 2025 Deutsche...
Summary: RBA delivers another rate cut this year, but strikes more balanced tone Aussie declines on the decision, though its weakness could be...
UK manufacturing PMI expected to remain in contraction territory in September Data from member countries does not bode well for European...
Wall Street ended yesterday’s session with moderate gains; in Asia NIKKEI rises 0.7% and KOSPI is up by 0.4% while Chinese markets are closed...
Summary: Strong moves lower in Gold, Silver & Platinum EURUSD falls to lowest level in over 2 years Navarro quashes latest...
There’s been some strong selling seen in the precious metals space in recent trade with Gold falling below the $1480/oz mark triggering a wave of...
Summary: Navarro dismisses reports US to restrict Chinese companies US indices to begin little changed Apple receives broker...
There’s been some selling seen in the EURUSD in recent trade with the world’s most popular FX pair falling below the 1.09 handle to trade at...
Head and shoulders formation can be spotted on the chart Overbalance methodology does not hint at trend reversal yet A reversal could...
Key US economic data ahead Sentiment in Europe deteriorates Weak data from Japan, Chinese PMI ticks up Europe – PMIs plummet, sentiment...
Summary: Q2 contraction confirmed in UK Minimal negative impact seen on the markets GBPUSD holds above prior support zone A...
DE30 trades sideways in between 12370 pts handle and 61.8% Fibo level Henkel (HEN3.DE) dips after receiving a downgrade at BofAML Siemens...
Preliminary inflation data from euro area countries Second release of the UK GDP report for Q2 WTO expected to issue a ruling on...
Summary: Business confidence data for September comes in below expectations Profit expectations deteriorate to the lowest since 2009 Kiwi dives...
Wall Street finished Friday’s session with declines on the news that the US could consider delisting of Chinese companies from US markets;...
S&P 500 is down by more than 0.2% after release an information that White House weighs limits on US portfolio flows into China. This move wyold have...
Summary: Oil bounces strongly after falling on sanctions news GBP recovers after talk of BoE rate cuts US stocks set for mixed...
