Stocks rise off lows on trade hopes; USD enjoying solid day of gains
Summary: US stocks bounce from 3-week lows USD gains after Trump-Ukraine manuscript released GBP pulls back as UK parliament returns Oil...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
More
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
More
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Summary: US stocks bounce from 3-week lows USD gains after Trump-Ukraine manuscript released GBP pulls back as UK parliament returns Oil...
The weekly crude oil inventory release has done little to help the plight of the Oil price with an unexpected build keeping the market near its lowest...
A rough transcript of the call between Trump and his Ukrainian equivalent Zelenskiy has been released in recent minutes as the US president seeks to defend...
Summary: Strong sell-off on the crypto market, BTC trades over 15% lower this week USDPLN rallies after bouncing off the support at 3.90 handle US500...
Summary: US stock markets to open lower after sizable decline 26700 possible support for US30 Nike surges toward ATH; Nvidia...
US500 breaks through the lower limit of the Overbalance structure A double top formation can be noticed The level of 2940 points...
Summary: Pound sliding lower ahead of MPs’ return GBPJPY back near prior support Impeachment odds on Trump spike higher There’s...
Oil prices have accelerated their decline after Saudi Aramco informed that it is ahead of schedule in restoring its oil output capacity. Looking at the...
European stocks markets sink following declines on US and Asian stock exchanges Executives of Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) charged by German prosecutors Daimler...
US politics to remain in the spotlight Czech National Bank to announce interest rate decision DOE report expected to show a decline in crude stockpiles 12:00...
Summary: RBNZ keeps rates unchanged and underlines there is still scope to ease policy further if necessary Market participants still see another...
Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, has officially launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump following accusations...
Summary: Greenback dips after soft US data UK Supreme Court rules against PM Johnson Trump: “Hopes for allowing China into...
The US dollar has come under pressure in recent trade after the release of two worse than expected data points from the US. The worse news came from the...
Summary: US stocks gain on upbeat tariff news Soybeans boosted but gains relatively small S&P500 remains range-bound back...
Gold Gold prices experienced downward pressure following mixed decision of the Federal Reserve last week ETF increase their holdings of...
The British Supreme Court ruled that a Parliament’s suspension was unlawful. Moreover, it will also decide what to do next underlining that no step...
USDPLN returns below the 4.00 handle Main trend remains upward Chance for a test of a lower limit of 1:1 structure USDPLN...
DAX (DE30) fails to break above 33-period exponential moving average Germany may help airline of the collapse Thomas Cook Wirecard...
UK Supreme Court to rule on Parliament prorogation today German IFO indices to be released in the morning CB Consumer Confidence...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator