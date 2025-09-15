BREAKING: Eurozone services PMI lower than expected 📄
08:15 AM GMT, Spain - PMI Data for February: HCOB Spain Services PMI: actual 56.2; forecast 55.4; previous 54.9; 08:45 AM...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
EURUSD continues dynamic rebound since the start of the week. The currency pair is gaining 0.50% today, reaching 1.0660, while total gains for the...
Today, we will receive several interesting and significant macroeconomic data points. Investors will primarily focus on the release of the ISM Services...
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region are rebounding, supported by the absence of further extreme and unexpected announcements during Donald Trump's...
The EUR/USD pair gains 0.8%, while the U.S. dollar loses over 0.5%. Markets are increasing bets on Fed policy easing, pricing in a more than 50% chance...
US indices try to erase early declines, with US100 losing now -0.8% vs almost -2% at the US market open. According to Ukrainian president, Zelensky,...
The NATGAS contract is up nearly 9% during today’s session, driven by rising uncertainty in the energy market following Canada’s retaliatory...
Cotton futures tumbled today to their lowest level since August 2020 after China, the world’s largest buyer of the fiber, imposed new 15% retilatory...
The US500 index is down 1.8%, while the VIX volatility index has surged 12%. The US dollar is experiencing slight losses. The technology, discretionary...
The declines on the US stock market are accelerating, and after yesterday's weakest session this year for the S&P 500, the US500 index is losing...
The arms sector remains the only "safe haven" of appreciation on the Old Continent Continental business stagnates General market situation:...
Cryptocurrencies are experiencing another downward session today, following yesterday’s broad market sell-off. The crypto reserve announced by Donald...
As of today, the United States has imposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada at a rate of 25%, along with an additional 10% in sanctions on China, where tariffs...
The market is witnessing a rather intriguing situation following the imposition of tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and additional duties on China. Since the...
Oil prices have plunged to a three-month low, with Brent crude falling to $71.26 per barrel as market pressures intensify from multiple directions. The...
Today's economic releases will be carefully monitored as markets react to escalating trade tensions following the implementation of Trump's tariffs...
Asian markets tumbled on Tuesday as Trump's tariffs took effect, with Japan's Nikkei 225 sliding 1.9% while the TOPIX fell 1.3%. Hong Kong's...
The U.S. stock market extends declines towards the end of the day. The U.S. dollar and cryptocurrencies are also losing value. European indexes...
Donald Trump just announced that new tariffs on external agricultural products will start on the Aprill 2nd. Trump: US agricultural products will...
OPEC+ plans to proceed with oil production increase in April after multiple delays. One of the reasons behind this decision is the pressure from President...
