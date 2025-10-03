DE30 nears the upper limit of the Overbalance structure
DE30 eyes a test of the upper limit of the Overbalance structure Deutsche Post (DPW.DE) presented strategy through 2025 Deutsche...
Market news
Cocoa prices are down more than 4% today, marking the third day of the month and simultaneously the third day of the official 2025/2026 main season. Since the start of this week, the decline has exceeded 10%. Over the last three months (excluding rolling costs), prices have plummeted by almost 30%, establishing...
Quanta Services is one of the largest companies in the world providing comprehensive engineering and construction services for the energy and telecommunications sectors. With many years of experience, Quanta plays a key role in the execution of some of the most complex and strategic infrastructure projects...
October is usually the most turbulent month of the year for stock markets. Its average volatility is 33% higher than that of the other eleven months, and the U.S. government shutdown has been a reminder of that. While a prolonged shutdown would affect hundreds of thousands of federal employees, in practice...
Summary: RBA delivers another rate cut this year, but strikes more balanced tone Aussie declines on the decision, though its weakness could be...
UK manufacturing PMI expected to remain in contraction territory in September Data from member countries does not bode well for European...
Wall Street ended yesterday’s session with moderate gains; in Asia NIKKEI rises 0.7% and KOSPI is up by 0.4% while Chinese markets are closed...
Summary: Strong moves lower in Gold, Silver & Platinum EURUSD falls to lowest level in over 2 years Navarro quashes latest...
There’s been some strong selling seen in the precious metals space in recent trade with Gold falling below the $1480/oz mark triggering a wave of...
Summary: Navarro dismisses reports US to restrict Chinese companies US indices to begin little changed Apple receives broker...
There’s been some selling seen in the EURUSD in recent trade with the world’s most popular FX pair falling below the 1.09 handle to trade at...
Head and shoulders formation can be spotted on the chart Overbalance methodology does not hint at trend reversal yet A reversal could...
Key US economic data ahead Sentiment in Europe deteriorates Weak data from Japan, Chinese PMI ticks up Europe – PMIs plummet, sentiment...
Summary: Q2 contraction confirmed in UK Minimal negative impact seen on the markets GBPUSD holds above prior support zone A...
DE30 trades sideways in between 12370 pts handle and 61.8% Fibo level Henkel (HEN3.DE) dips after receiving a downgrade at BofAML Siemens...
Preliminary inflation data from euro area countries Second release of the UK GDP report for Q2 WTO expected to issue a ruling on...
Summary: Business confidence data for September comes in below expectations Profit expectations deteriorate to the lowest since 2009 Kiwi dives...
Wall Street finished Friday’s session with declines on the news that the US could consider delisting of Chinese companies from US markets;...
S&P 500 is down by more than 0.2% after release an information that White House weighs limits on US portfolio flows into China. This move wyold have...
Summary: Oil bounces strongly after falling on sanctions news GBP recovers after talk of BoE rate cuts US stocks set for mixed...
Summary: Durable goods orders beats; Core PCE misses S&P500 trades towards the middle of weekly range Market remains between...
OIL and OIL.WTI prices are taking another nosedive after Reuters reported that the United States offered to lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for talks....
Oil closes the gap caused by the attack on a refinery in Saudi Arabia The local 1:1 structure holds a downward trend After the attack...
