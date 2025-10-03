Crypto Newsletter: Dramatic week for Bitcoin
Summary: Bitcoin has tumbled 20% so far this week dragging down other altcoins The whole crypto capitalisation has shrunk by $30 billion A new...
Cocoa prices are down more than 4% today, marking the third day of the month and simultaneously the third day of the official 2025/2026 main season. Since the start of this week, the decline has exceeded 10%. Over the last three months (excluding rolling costs), prices have plummeted by almost 30%, establishing...
Quanta Services is one of the largest companies in the world providing comprehensive engineering and construction services for the energy and telecommunications sectors. With many years of experience, Quanta plays a key role in the execution of some of the most complex and strategic infrastructure projects...
October is usually the most turbulent month of the year for stock markets. Its average volatility is 33% higher than that of the other eleven months, and the U.S. government shutdown has been a reminder of that. While a prolonged shutdown would affect hundreds of thousands of federal employees, in practice...
There’s been a swift drop in the price of Oil in recent trade after news broke that Saudi Arabia has moved to impose a partial ceasefire in Yemen....
Summary: Renowned BoE Hawk Saunders hints at rate cut Pound set for weekly loss GBPUSD dips below $1.23 to trade near 3-week low It’s...
DE30 tests short-term resistance zone ranging below the 12320 pts handle Commerzbank (CBK.DE) no longer expects revenue to grow this year Infineon...
Summary: France presents its 2020 budget with abundant tax cuts The budget has been built on an assumption of only tiny growth deceleration Expansionary...
US durable goods orders data for August expected to show a decline Fed and ECB central bankers to speak throughout the day Revision...
US indices ended yesterday’s trading lower with NASDAQ falling the most 0.6%; the declines are also prevailing in Asia where Japanese NIKKEI...
Summary: US stocks trade lower after respecting resistance zone GDP comes in inline with forecasts EURUSD near lowest level since...
US500 gives back some of the previous gains and EURUSD recovers from the 2019 low of 1,0922 ahead of some key Fed speeches later in the afternoon. The...
Summary: US final Q2 GDP meets expectations Inflation measure rise; business investment falls S&P500 retests H4 cloud The...
EURUSD is trading at the lowest level of 2019 A chance for the pair to move in the direction of 1.0875 handle EURUSD broke to fresh...
WIG20 (W20) may feel pressure from the EU court ruling on FX-mortgages TUI (TUI.UK) and easyJet (EZJ.UK) rally on Thomas Cook bankruptcy Activist...
Summary: GBP falling lower once more No tangible developments on the Brexit front FTSE rises close to 2-month high The...
DE30 bounced off the lower limit of the Overbalance structure Wirecard (WDI.DE) surges as Societe Generale issues “buy” recommendation Siemens...
Summary: NZ dollar leads the gains among major currencies this morning Adrian Orr seems to rule out the RBNZ would need to resort to unconventional...
Third release of US GDP report for Q2 Bank of Mexico expected to cut rates today Number of Fed members scheduled to speak throughout...
US equities finished Wednesday’s trading with decent gains after Donald Trump said a deal with China could happen “sooner than you think”;...
Summary: US stocks bounce from 3-week lows USD gains after Trump-Ukraine manuscript released GBP pulls back as UK parliament returns Oil...
The weekly crude oil inventory release has done little to help the plight of the Oil price with an unexpected build keeping the market near its lowest...
A rough transcript of the call between Trump and his Ukrainian equivalent Zelenskiy has been released in recent minutes as the US president seeks to defend...
