CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Market news

🍫Cocoa Market Capitulates as Season Begins

3 October 2025

Cocoa prices are down more than 4% today, marking the third day of the month and simultaneously the third day of the official 2025/2026 main season. Since the start of this week, the decline has exceeded 10%. Over the last three months (excluding rolling costs), prices have plummeted by almost 30%, establishing...

Stock of the Week - Quanta Services Inc. (02.10.2025)

2 October 2025

Quanta Services is one of the largest companies in the world providing comprehensive engineering and construction services for the energy and telecommunications sectors. With many years of experience, Quanta plays a key role in the execution of some of the most complex and strategic infrastructure projects...

Trump and the Government Shutdown: Another Miscalculation by Wall Street?

1 October 2025

October is usually the most turbulent month of the year for stock markets. Its average volatility is 33% higher than that of the other eleven months, and the U.S. government shutdown has been a reminder of that. While a prolonged shutdown would affect hundreds of thousands of federal employees, in practice...

