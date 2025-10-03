Top three charts of the week: BTCUSD, USDPLN, US500
Summary: Strong sell-off on the crypto market, BTC trades over 15% lower this week USDPLN rallies after bouncing off the support at 3.90 handle US500...
Market news
Cocoa prices are down more than 4% today, marking the third day of the month and simultaneously the third day of the official 2025/2026 main season. Since the start of this week, the decline has exceeded 10%. Over the last three months (excluding rolling costs), prices have plummeted by almost 30%, establishing...
Quanta Services is one of the largest companies in the world providing comprehensive engineering and construction services for the energy and telecommunications sectors. With many years of experience, Quanta plays a key role in the execution of some of the most complex and strategic infrastructure projects...
October is usually the most turbulent month of the year for stock markets. Its average volatility is 33% higher than that of the other eleven months, and the U.S. government shutdown has been a reminder of that. While a prolonged shutdown would affect hundreds of thousands of federal employees, in practice...
Summary: US stock markets to open lower after sizable decline 26700 possible support for US30 Nike surges toward ATH; Nvidia...
US500 breaks through the lower limit of the Overbalance structure A double top formation can be noticed The level of 2940 points...
Summary: Pound sliding lower ahead of MPs’ return GBPJPY back near prior support Impeachment odds on Trump spike higher There’s...
Oil prices have accelerated their decline after Saudi Aramco informed that it is ahead of schedule in restoring its oil output capacity. Looking at the...
European stocks markets sink following declines on US and Asian stock exchanges Executives of Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) charged by German prosecutors Daimler...
US politics to remain in the spotlight Czech National Bank to announce interest rate decision DOE report expected to show a decline in crude stockpiles 12:00...
Summary: RBNZ keeps rates unchanged and underlines there is still scope to ease policy further if necessary Market participants still see another...
Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, has officially launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump following accusations...
Summary: Greenback dips after soft US data UK Supreme Court rules against PM Johnson Trump: “Hopes for allowing China into...
The US dollar has come under pressure in recent trade after the release of two worse than expected data points from the US. The worse news came from the...
Summary: US stocks gain on upbeat tariff news Soybeans boosted but gains relatively small S&P500 remains range-bound back...
Gold Gold prices experienced downward pressure following mixed decision of the Federal Reserve last week ETF increase their holdings of...
The British Supreme Court ruled that a Parliament’s suspension was unlawful. Moreover, it will also decide what to do next underlining that no step...
USDPLN returns below the 4.00 handle Main trend remains upward Chance for a test of a lower limit of 1:1 structure USDPLN...
DAX (DE30) fails to break above 33-period exponential moving average Germany may help airline of the collapse Thomas Cook Wirecard...
UK Supreme Court to rule on Parliament prorogation today German IFO indices to be released in the morning CB Consumer Confidence...
Summary: Chinese government offers new waivers to several companies to buy US soybeans without retaliatory tariffs US and Chinese negotiators are...
The Chinese government has offered new waivers to some domestic and private companies to purchase US soybeans (up to 3 million tons) without being...
Summary: European data disappoints weighing on stocks and Euro US indices dragged lower but bounce after their PMIs Precious...
