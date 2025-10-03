Morning wrap
Wall Street finished broadly unchanged on Thursday, while equities in Asia are registering modest rises this morning Oil prices are gaining...
Market news
Cocoa prices are down more than 4% today, marking the third day of the month and simultaneously the third day of the official 2025/2026 main season. Since the start of this week, the decline has exceeded 10%. Over the last three months (excluding rolling costs), prices have plummeted by almost 30%, establishing...
Quanta Services is one of the largest companies in the world providing comprehensive engineering and construction services for the energy and telecommunications sectors. With many years of experience, Quanta plays a key role in the execution of some of the most complex and strategic infrastructure projects...
October is usually the most turbulent month of the year for stock markets. Its average volatility is 33% higher than that of the other eleven months, and the U.S. government shutdown has been a reminder of that. While a prolonged shutdown would affect hundreds of thousands of federal employees, in practice...
Summary: Indices gain after dipping on the Fed USDBRL soars as Brazil cuts rates BoJ hints at possible action in October Muted...
Summary: Philly Fed beats estimates US indices all called to open higher Equities fully recover post FOMC dip After...
The central bank of Brazil cut interest rates by 50bps to a record low level of 5.5% yesterday leading to a major sell-off in the real today. The decision...
Higher volatility on the CHF market after the SNB decision EURCHF bounces off the key technical support Although SNB's decision...
Summary: BOE keep rates unchanged at 0.75 MPC vote 9-0 in favor of the decision GBP pairs and UK100 little changed The...
Russell 2000 (US2000) fails to break above key resistance zone Major workers strike at General Motors (GM.US) Trade war and break-up...
DE30 attempts to break above the resistance zone ranging above 12420 pts handle E.ON (EOAN.DE) increase stake in Innogy to 90% Deutsche...
The Norwegian krone is climbing after the central bank decided to hike rates by 25 basis points. Nevertheless, the Norges Bank also suggested that rates...
SNB, BoE, Norges Bank and SARB to announce rate decision today UK retail sales growth expected to decelerate Another piece of data...
Summary: Bank of Japan keeps monetary policy settings unchanged Some voices to strengthen monetary easing by lowering short-term interest rates Possible...
US equities were broadly unchanged on Wednesday following a 25 bps rate cut delivered by the Federal Reserve; at the same time the US dollar strengthened...
The US Fed cut rates but the market reaction is clearly negative – US dollar gains, gold and silver move lower and stocks go down as well as there...
Federal Reserve decided to cut interest rate by 25 bp to 2.00% from 2.25% in line with market expectations. Additionally dot plot shows that 7...
There’s been a move higher in the price of Oil in recent minutes after two key developments, the release of DOE inventory figures and a press conference...
Summary: US session to be dominated by Fed decision (7PM BST) 25 bps cut expected; dot plots and Presser could hold the key S&P500...
Local consolidation range on M15 interval The market is looking forward to the Fed's decision An upward trend can be spotted on H1 interval Looking...
The US Fed will announce its decision today at 7pm BST (8pm CEST) that will be followed by a post-meeting conference 30 minutes later. As the second rate...
Gargantuan volatility on the oil market S&P500 index eyes painting fresh ATH GBPUSD broke above another resistance, 1.2700 handle...
Summary: UK CPI Y/Y: +1.7% vs +1.8% exp. +2.1% prior Core reading falls to lowest level since Nov 2016 GBPUSD dips back below...
