DE30 keeps respecting 33-period moving average on H4 interval
DE30 bounces off the 33-period moving average on H4 interval Wirecard (WDI.DE) jumps higher on strategic partnership with SoftBank Deutsche...
Market news
Cocoa prices are down more than 4% today, marking the third day of the month and simultaneously the third day of the official 2025/2026 main season. Since the start of this week, the decline has exceeded 10%. Over the last three months (excluding rolling costs), prices have plummeted by almost 30%, establishing...
Quanta Services is one of the largest companies in the world providing comprehensive engineering and construction services for the energy and telecommunications sectors. With many years of experience, Quanta plays a key role in the execution of some of the most complex and strategic infrastructure projects...
October is usually the most turbulent month of the year for stock markets. Its average volatility is 33% higher than that of the other eleven months, and the U.S. government shutdown has been a reminder of that. While a prolonged shutdown would affect hundreds of thousands of federal employees, in practice...
FOMC to announce interest rate decision in the evening Markets expect a deceleration in the UK price growth Canadian inflation...
Summary: Japan’s overall exports for August tumbled 8.2% YoY while imports also suffered a meaningful decrease Shipments to China suffered...
Summary: US equity markets finished yesterday’s trading with some gains as NASDAQ rose 0.4%, SP500 rose 0.3% and Dow Jones ticked up 0.1% On...
Summary: Oil swoons on reports Saudi output back online in 2-3 weeks Indices recover from early weakness Kraft Heinz falls on...
There's been some sharp selling seen in the energy complex with both Oil and Oil.WTI tumbling in recent trade. Two supporting stories have hit the...
Oil Drone attack on Saudi refineries caused the biggest oil shock in history Abqaiq is the biggest oil refining facility in the world,...
USDZAR is one of the biggest movers this Tuesday supported both by surging oil prices and USD demand. A spike in short term US dollar market interest rates...
Summary: US indices trading lower ahead of cash session Dax falls to lowest level of the week 3G Capital sell sizable Kraft Heinz...
Rally on the gold market slows Price broke below the Overbalance structure Head and shoulders pattern can be spotted on the H4 interval The...
Summary: GBP mixed with Brexit still in focus UK Supreme Court to rule on legality of prorogation Oil remains support as Trump...
DE30 breaks below lower limit of yesterday’s trading range Zalando (ZAL.DE) sinks after being placed lower by a major shareholders Lufthansa...
Riksbank to release minutes in the morning Improvement seen in the German survey data Range of ECB members scheduled to speak 8:30 am...
Summary: The account of the latest RBA meeting shows the central bank sees employment growth slowing down The document also suggests that the upward...
Saudi Aramco informed that it would take weeks or even months before the majority of output was restored at the Abqaiq crude processing plant; oil...
Summary: Oil experiences largest jump in % terms since 1990 Attack on Saudi wipes out around 50% of the Kingdom's production Large...
Summary: US indices gapped lower on the open Attack in Saudi causes risk-off moves Shares of Oil companies called to rise as crude...
The price of oil is getting higher on news that there is a little chance of rapid recovery of oil production in Saudi Arabia. The person associated with...
Price bounces off the key resistance zone Head and shoulders formation can be spotted on the chart EURUSD launched a new week with a downward...
Summary: Oil prices experience largest jump in % terms in nearly 3 decades Gains pared as Saudi and US state willingness to offset shock Length...
